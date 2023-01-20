Actually, George Santos Has Been Pretty Good for the Republican Party

With Santos, it’s a lot less clear that he is a symbol of the GOP’s decline. Yes, he is a serial liar, an egotist, a nihilist. But part of the reason Santos’s story is so incredible is that it has found a way to max out its sheer absurdity: Here is someone who appears to have lied about nearly everything about his life and, somehow, gotten elected to Congress. That, weeks later, those lies continue to be exposed is only more amazing. But for McCarthy and the House GOP, the steady march of Santos scandals has served as a perhaps welcome distraction. After McCarthy’s grinding, humiliating election to the speakership—the longest, most drawn-out such election since the Civil War—all of the attention was on the dysfunction of the Republican caucus and its general ungovernability. But in the aftermath, Santos has eaten most of the attention, stealing some of the limelight away from the plum committee assignments being handed to dyed-in-the-wool extremists, or their weird ideas, like the “fair tax.”



This state of play might change at any time. Santos has signaled that he may try to ingratiate himself within the ranks of the House’s far-right clique—or at least that he will be legislating further to the right than he suggested he would on the campaign trail. Given the minuscule size of the Republican majority, McCarthy desperately needs him to stick around, even if he is a serial fabulist and general bungler. If he were expelled from office or resigned, it would trigger a special election.



Santos’s improprieties may continue to be a headache, but it’s one that McCarthy seems prepared to endure. This is reflected in the fact that he was willing to hand the embattled New York congressman some committee assignments that, while hardly top-shelf—the Small Business and Science, Space and Technology committees—still weave Santos into the fold rather than leave him in an outcast state. McCarthy faces two years of being reminded that a man who once swindled a veteran out of charity money for his dog—yes, literally—now sits on the House Small Business Committee. Still, for now, it’s a small reward for the man who’s provided no end of distraction from the unruliness of the House Republican Caucus and the first few weeks of McCarthy’s unsteady leadership.

