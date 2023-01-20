Actually, George Santos Has Been Pretty Good for the Republican Party

The news isn’t all so bleak, however. Republicans have a secret weapon in the form of George Santos, the newly elected House Republican from Long Island, who appears to have made up his entire life story. A kind of bumbling Mr. Ripley or charmless Chauncey Gardiner, he is an inept sociopath who has fibbed about his work history; about his mother surviving 9/11; about a charity he claims to have run called, hilariously, “Friends of Pets”; playing volleyball at a Division III school; and being Jewish.* (Santos has defended this by saying he merely meant that he was “Jew-ish.”) He’s an irresistible story: Here is someone who got elected to Congress on a completely fabricated résumé, who appears to be completely inept and incompetent, and who furnishes new torrents of scandals every day. It has shades of Trump’s presidency but without the sense of menace or dread. George Santos is a bad person. But George Santos also does not have the nuclear codes. However, he is something the GOP needs right now: a diversion.



It’s hard to fault outlets for covering Santos to the extent that they have. It’s a delicious story. Lunatics get elected to Congress a lot, but they typically only carry so much baggage with them. (Even Greene and her colleagues on the far right, Lauren Boebert and Matt Gaetz, can sustain only so many continuous days of news coverage.) After apparently zero due diligence was done on Santos by either New York’s Democratic Party—the country’s most incompetent Democrats—or its media, there is a giddy rush to turn over every stone.



The scandal is relentlessly bad for Santos, but is it all that terrible for House Republicans? Here, Greene serves as an illuminating foil. Greene was an adherent—she has since distanced herself—of the QAnon conspiracy theory, which claims that the Democratic Party is harboring a ring of pedophiles who harvest children’s blood in a quest for immortality. She believed that victims of school shootings were crisis actors. She has made repeated homophobic and transphobic statements and built her political career around attacking LGBTQ people. Greene’s story, though extreme, resonated in part because it spoke to larger trends within the Republican Party. The GOP was growing more extreme; millions of its members believed outlandish conspiracy theories about Democrats and victims of violence. Greene’s rise within the Republican Party neatly encapsulated this rightward drift—and her ascendance during this Congress, thanks to her allegiance with McCarthy, only underlines that.

