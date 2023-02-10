George Santos Says Sinema Told Him To “Hang In There.” Sinema Says She Never Even Spoke to Him.
Santos claims that Senator Kyrsten Sinema offered him words of encouragement during the State of the Union. Her office says it’s a lie.
Representative George Santos claimed that, despite his less-than-friendly interaction with Senator Mitt Romney during the State of the Union speech, Senator Kyrsten Sinema told Santos “something to the effects of ‘Hang in there, buddy,’” offering a “very kindhearted” hand of support.
Sinema’s office denies this ever happening. “I know this is *shocking* but he is lying,” Sinema spokeswoman Hannah Hurley said in an email to The Washington Post on Friday. “Kyrsten did not speak to him.”
Santos made the claim in an interview on Newsmax Thursday night, one in which he also failed to satisfy the far-right network about his previous claims of having had a brain tumor. He also claimed to have obtained his “legitimate” campaign money from his organizational work of “capital introduction relationship management of high net-worth individuals,” which he supposedly, at the age of 13, had already done “for years.”
Santos explained to Newsmax his attention-drawing interaction with Romney on Tuesday night was “not meant for television.” While the pair have slightly different accounts of what exactly was said, it is clear that Romney expressed his disapproval of Santos.
Meanwhile, Santos claimed that Sinema went out of her way to tell him to “hang in there” against the weathering storm brewed by his own lies.
While pretty much everything Santos says at this point should be taken with a pound of salt, Sinema is not one to necessarily automatically believe either. Her whole career trajectory in many ways is one based on a certain dishonesty—she began as an unabashed Green Party member all to become an independent who has watered down Democratic legislation and met more often with officials and executives than her own constituents.
But, Sinema and Romney have been…close for a while:
And the pair also sat together during the State of the Union. By judgment of both Sinema and Romney’s affinity for each other, and the scale of Santos’ lying track record, one would be inclined to believe he might be lying once again, too. But what, if anything, was exactly said between Sinema and Santos is not certain; such is the challenge when a pathological and unhesitating liar meets his match with a more practiced, less egregious one.