The Chinese Spy Balloon Furor Isn’t Really About Foreign Policy

This is unnerving but not especially shocking: The United States and China are competing great powers who are growing increasingly suspicious of one another; no one should be surprised that the two nations are spying on one another. Not much is known beyond this fact. The consensus is that the first spy balloon, which was shot down over a week ago, was probably collecting information on American military bases or testing the U.S. military’s ability to detect and respond to intrusions, possibly both. Less is known about the subsequent devices that have been shot down in the U.S. and Canada, which may not even be Chinese.



There may be something “silly season” to the balloon news cycle, but the larger pattern of increased suspicion, heightening tensions, and general great power competition is a serious matter—one made exponentially worse by the response, from both political officials and the media. The information vacuum that’s opened is being exploited by China hawks to push fantastical ideas. As my colleague Michael Tomasky pointed out on Monday, the right-wing media has relentlessly hyped bizarro balloon theories. Republican politicians and right-wing commentators have tried to call a tune favorable to their interests, steeped in fantasies of submission and weakness. What’s been obscured is the actual U.S. policy on China, and the escalation of needless risk.



The funhouse mirror distortions began almost as soon as the first balloon appeared over Montana, with Republicans hectoring the president for not ordering the craft to be shot down as soon as it was known to exist. “President Biden should stop coddling and appeasing the Chinese communists. Bring the balloon down now and exploit its tech package, which could be an intelligence bonanza,” said Arkansas Senator Tom Cotton earlier this month. (The administration waited to act until the balloon reached the Atlantic Ocean, citing safety concerns relating to debris and the fact that its “payload” would be easier to recover in water.)

