The Chinese Spy Balloon Furor Isn’t Really About Foreign Policy

The fact that subsequent crafts have been shot down has been cited again and again as proof of, well—something. “So we can shoot down suspicious objects BEFORE they get over our border.… Just as I suggested,” tweeted Kansas Senator Roger Marshall. Donald Trump, meanwhile, boasted that none of this would have happened were he still president—which, to be fair, is what he always does. “Chinese would never have floated the Blimp (“Balloon”) over the United States if I were President!!!” he wrote on his blog.



Meanwhile, House Oversight Chair James Comer dug deep into conspiratorial lore. “My concern is that the federal government doesn’t know what’s in that balloon. Is that bioweapons in that balloon? Did that balloon take off from Wuhan? We don’t know anything about that balloon.” What if the balloon was shaped like a horse and was full of warriors? What if it were full of gender-noncomforming candies!



Donald Trump, take note! These responses indicate that conservative elites still hunger for a strongman—someone who can puff out their chest and scare the Chinese into submission. For everyone without daddy issues, this is bad foreign policy, generally speaking, and especially bad when dealing with the Chinese. There’s no indication that bluster will move the Chinese regime in our direction or magically transform relations between the two countries; moreover, there’s no reason to believe that shooting down a balloon at a slightly earlier time would have markedly changed things.

