Know Who the Balloon Incident Is Really Embarrassing For? China.

The diplomatic fallout is already being felt. On Friday, Secretary of State Antony Blinken canceled a planned trip to Beijing hours before he was scheduled to depart. The move is surely an embarrassment to Chinese President Xi Jinping. And at a time when the Chinese leader is trying to improve relations with the U.S., the balloon’s jaunt has almost certainly sent things in the opposite direction.

However, for the growing band of China hawks in the U.S., the balloon—as balloons often do—produced childlike joy. Over the past two years, a motley collection of policy mavens, military officials, and opportunistic politicians have pushed the notion that China is the next bogeyman for the U.S. to confront. Foreign policy journals are now inundated with warnings about a potential invasion of Taiwan and a newly aggressive Chinese militarism.

In 2021, Admiral Philip Davidson told Congress that he believed that an invasion of Taiwan could happen in the “next six years,” and last month, Gen. Michael Minihan, who is the head of the Air Force’s Air Mobility Command, sent a bizarre memo to his command warning that “my gut tells me” the U.S. will go to war in China in 2025—so he urged them to get “their personal affairs” in order and improve their shooting skills. Indeed, such attitudes are rife in the military, even as most analysts in the China policy community remain deeply skeptical that China has any near-term plans to go to war in the Taiwan Strait.