The 2024 Republican Primary Is Already Exhausting

Get excited! Time for a new generation.



Let’s do this! 👊 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/BD5k4WY1CP — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) February 14, 2023

It very well may be the case that this is what Haley and her team intended the “bullies” remark to refer to—though it’s something of a stretch considering she happily served without complaint as his U.N. ambassador for two years. For my part, I’m not sure she has Trump on the brain. Rather, she’s making an early foray into what is sure to be a commonly held view of everyone who ends up in this nomination scrap: “Bullies” refers to America’s enemies: Russia, China, and, of course, the woke left.



This is one area in which Donald Trump is still playing catch-up. The former president’s stump speech has lately become much more predictable and strange. So far, his 2024 bid has revolved around his own personal grievances about the criminal investigations in which he is meshed and the election he lost but says was stolen. So while other candidates may ape his style or tone, Trump remains sui generis. None of the people running against Trump have any incentive to talk about a stolen election, knowing as they must that any primary victory they enjoy will come to be viewed by Trump as illicit.



Haley’s video is slick, focus-grouped, and largely rooted in one core idea: The left hates America and is also trying to indoctrinate your kids (to hate America). It is the exact type of video that you could see being produced by Ron DeSantis—or Glenn Youngkin, or Mike Pompeo, or Mike Pence. In fact, you probably will see it produced by most or all of these men. Haley is the canary in the coal mine: Hers is the first example of what the 2024 primary will be: A Mad Max–style race through a postapocalyptic wasteland, with each candidate insisting that they and they alone are the only Republican who can stand athwart history and yell, “Stop sharing your pronouns.”

