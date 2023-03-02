The Alzheimer’s Crisis in Indian Country

It was 15 below, one morning in early February, when Lorraine Wildcat, 61, woke at 4 a.m. in her mother’s house in Lac du Flambeau, Wisconsin. That hour of the morning was Lorraine’s quiet time, the lone hour for herself in a workday that stretched 23 hours, including being on call when she’s asleep. She used it to look out at Lake Moss—frozen, along with the 260 other lakes of the reservation—over a cup of coffee.

She started to think ahead to the drive she’d embark on later that morning to take her mother, Rosetta, 88, to the post office, winding through 20 miles of frosted evergreens—Rosetta’s favorite part of day. But first: Set Quaker’s Fruit and Cream oatmeal on the kitchen table, guide Rosetta’s feet into shoes, and point the medication into her mouth, since she’s forgotten how to take it. Then turn the TV to The Price is Right or an old video of Johnny Cash to calm Rosetta’s tangled mind.