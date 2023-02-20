Why Did FTX Fail? A Judge Is Letting FTX Itself Decide.

When Judge John Dorsey nixed the push to appoint an independent examiner in FTX, he said he was fulfilling the goal of Chapter 11 to maximize value for the people who lost their money. “This case is about making sure [FTX’s customers] get back as much value as possible from the debtor’s estates,” he said. Spending tens of millions—or likely $100 million, he said—on an outside examiner when the company’s managers and lawyers and an official group of creditors are ably doing their own investigating, would not be best for FTX’s victims.

Dorsey was siding with the view that Chapter 11 is chiefly a private affair—one to be hammered out among the bankrupt company’s managers and the various groups the company owes money to. That view is mostly right, said Jonathan Lipson, an expert on bankruptcy examiners. (See his work on Purdue Pharma.) But there’s another goal baked into the law, he said: the idea of transparency about a debtor’s failure. When Congress passed the Bankruptcy Code in 1978, its authors stressed that we, as a society, need to learn from failure. Especially in large failures based on allegations of fraud or wrongdoing. like Enron. Like Lehman Brothers. Like FTX.