Searching for the Spirit of the Midwest

I don’t share Lauck’s vision, but I appreciate that Lauck states it so forthrightly. When we read and write history, we are not always looking for models—which is good, because they aren’t always there—but we are at least looking to make sense of something, to situate ourselves against a background. Every historian is a moon-struck theorist. But this is why it is so frustrating when Lauck then criticizes contemporary historians for an excessive focus on the marginalized or on the sins of the past, for portraying American history as a “long train of abuses” because that is how it looks to our modern sensibilities. (That’s also how it was experienced by some of the people living through or observing it; otherwise, we carping moderns wouldn’t have their testimony to point to when we complain.) Lauck admires the idealism of the early Midwesterners, but polemic is one of the commonest modes that idealism speaks in.

We can learn from historians whose overall vision we don’t share. Frankly, the breadth and depth of Lauck’s research, the amplitude of his footnotes, are all the defense this book needs; I would recommend it as one of the first books of Midwest history a person might read. (I would just want them to tackle, say, Tiya Miles’s Dawn of Detroit, William Hogeland’s Autumn of the Black Snake, and Kristin Hoganson’s The Heartland: An American History, not to mention Richard White’s classic The Middle Ground, along with it.) But Lauck’s conservatism, I think, leads him to downplay too much, particularly when it comes to Native American history.



What’s more surprising is that he misses an opportunity to display one trait to which conservative intellectuals are often finely attuned: a tragic sense. The story he tells is shot through with tragedy—the way the idealism he celebrates coexisted with sharp dealing and mass murder; the impossible choices faced by one Native leader after another. But even if we are fully persuaded by that story as Lauck tells it, then it is, in its own way, the setup for a tragedy of its own.

