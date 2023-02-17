Why The Last of Us Keeps Starting Over

But, as a TV show, The Last of Us is starting to feel like it’s missing something. Not every TV series needs to lean on the tropes and traps of the HBO-style serial drama. But the problem isn’t that The Last of Us is an episodic, monster-of-the-week adventure. The problem is that The Last of Us is spending a disproportionate amount of energy on world-building, character work, and even political critique that it then jettisons wholesale. The show keeps us moving while teasing us with questions and complications and psychological puzzles that it never has to answer or account for. It’s both a high-wire act and a little bit of a cheat. What happens when the show you’re watching murders its most interesting ideas every week?

In some ways, what’s frustrating about The Last of Us is that it takes the structural innovation of Tony Gilroy’s Andor and inverts it. One of the things that made that show so successful is the way that it leveraged its episodic elements to make its serialized elements all the more precious and devastating. The show is built of three-episode arcs, most of which feature a new location and, largely, a new cast, from the imperial heist to the floating prison. As in The Last of Us, most of the characters in these arcs—again, spoiler alert—die at the end, lost to the violent churn of the Empire, but there are two big differences: The three-episode clusters give us enough time for the guest performances to gain texture, even to change, and the characters who make it out of these pickles gain texture themselves through the experiences we’ve just watched them have. More than that, this structure allows Andor to sustain an intriguing, season-long mystery about who exactly is even in the ensemble cast. In the season finale, as we look at the assembled characters who’ve managed to survive and whose fates we’ll follow into a second season, we carry everything they’ve carried throughout the preceding episodes. We are all together in the end.

The Last of Us seems to be trying a version of this, hoping that these side-quests accrue in meaningful emotional and narrative ways upon our protagonists, but it doesn’t quite work that way. Cassian Andor is a character whose various experiences teach him things, alter his worldview, inexorably bring him to revolutionary consciousness. The much-praised love story of Bill and Frank in episode three of The Last of Us and the messy revolution of Kansas City that grounds episodes four and five can’t have the same effect on Joel and Ellie because those things didn’t happen to them. They weren’t there. So the show doesn’t need to register the effects of these haunting stories on the characters that stick around, and, more than that, it is absolved of having to figure out what a multi-episode arc for these compelling portraits and sparkling guest performances might look like. On The Last of Us, the viewer at home remains the sole carrier of whatever there is to be learned from this tragic romance or that failed revolution. There’s only so long a TV show can ask viewers to do all of its emotional labor for it.