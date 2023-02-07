Indigenous Continent Flips American History

For the settlers, the United States was a new Rome, self-consciously imperial and violent, the aspiring victor in a brutal and, at that time, undecided, four-hundred-year war for control of North America.

Indeed, the Mound Builders offer a window into an alternative history for North America, one where hierarchical, theocratic states, akin to the Aztec or Incan civilizations of Central and South America, ruled the continent. Instead, North and South America diverged in the 13th and 14th centuries, as climate change, in the form of a period of global cooling known as the “Little Ice Age,” undermined the agricultural base of the Mound Builders. Colder temperatures and lower crop yields, Hämäläinen writes, “ushered in a world where almost everything had to be smaller… markets, settlements, mounds, alliances, and ambitions.” Rather than a continent of centralized, elite dominated polities with significant divisions of labor, North America became a land of “generalists.” Smaller communities prevailed, where labor was divided by gender, to the degree that it was divided at all, and all were expected to participate in each of the various activities by which the group sustained itself. The village-dwelling, Algonquin-speaking communities—like the Powhatan and Wampanoag—that first encountered English settlers on the eastern seaboard practiced just such an economy.

Indigenous Continent’s history of pre-colonial North America is unavoidably cursory, traditional archival sources are almost nonexistent and building any narrative requires a good bit of conjecture. Yet, it provides an indispensable frame for understanding the war for the continent that followed. In the centuries when Europeans were building centralized, territorially bound, states, Indigenous North Americans were moving in the opposite direction. They adopted a more egalitarian and decentralized politics, one tied more to relationships than territory. Real and fictive kinship was central to this form of state building. Powerful Native American leaders gained their authority by developing durable connections with other families and villages, making them their kin. This was sometimes done via violence and forced tribute, but gift giving and reciprocity were just as important. The more a leader could give away, the more influence he or she might have. A man like Wahunsenacawh, for example, the most important of the Powhatan when Jamestown was settled in 1607, was a conduit of power rather than a sole source of authority.

When they came under attack from Europeans, decentralized political forms made North American Indigenous communities resilient to conquest, Hämäläinen argues. With no emperor to depose or Tenochtitlan to capture, European invaders instead confronted what appeared to them a confusingly amorphous entity. Indigenous responses to the settlers were as varied as the communities in question but, on the whole, they frustrated and imperiled the European colonial project. All three main European players—Spanish, French, and English—first approached North America with raw conquest in mind but achieved only dubious results. Wahunsenacawh’s Powhatan Empire, for example, vigorously resisted English expansion in Virginia in three wars over the first half of 1600s. Later than century a continent-wide Native American counterattack—spanning from the Pueblos of New Mexico, to “King Phillip’s” or Metacom’s War in New England—forced the Spanish and French at least to reconsider their plans.