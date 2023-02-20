How Bosses Ate Feminism

The next decade brought a new and ambitious competitor. Savvy billed itself as “The Magazine for Executive Women,” and it, too, recognized its debt to feminism. The first issue included an impassioned editorial in favor of the Equal Rights Amendment by Ms. co-founder Jane O’Reilly. Its lineup contained many major elements of full-blown popular corporate feminism today: a focus on finding mentors, inspirational success stories, and having it all. Perhaps the issue’s most representative article is Jane Wilson’s “NETWORKS,” which predicts that women’s professional networks will “become the feminist phenomenon of the 1980’s,” channeling the energies once captured by consciousness-raising groups and other more radical collectives. She chastises the previous decade’s period of “high feminism” for its “negative” focus on “the pitiable condition of women in sexist society” and presents networking as a “cheap, bootstrapping method of taking direct action on one’s own behalf.” Bra-burners beware, Wilson warns: “Although networking grew directly out of the women’s movement, its rationale is sharply different in many respects.… The first requirement for network membership is more or less naked self-interest.”

Alongside these publications rose a raft of how-to books advising women on the best ways to rise through the professional ranks with nothing but their own ingenuity. Among them was Betty Lehan Harragan’s Games Mother Never Taught You: Corporate Gamesmanship for Women, published in 1977. Harragan, a longtime member of NOW, outlined the forces arrayed against women in the office: not just their social ostracism from a boy’s-club culture, but outright discrimination and sexual harassment, too. Rather than advocating to tear the whole rotten system down, however, she provided a blueprint to exploiting it for your own benefit. Harragan argues that corporate structures take their cue from military hierarchy, and that the “everyday operations” of private industry resemble team sports—two idioms women must master if they want to compete with men at work. And as for unwanted sexual overtures, well, a woman’s “continued success may be her expertise in blocking these passes while maintaining a pleasant, friendly, unsullied work relationship with the man (men) involved.” This grin-and-bear-it ethos is justified by the idea that until a woman reaches the C-suite, she has no chance of changing company culture. As such, Harragan is disdainful of working women who set their sights any lower than CEO—and secretaries come in for special censure. “A secretarial job classification is the supreme dead-end,” she writes. “Obviously, a woman with ambitions must blast out of this job classification before she can become a team candidate.”

Harragan’s book became a minor sensation: It was assigned in undergraduate college courses and at business schools; adapted into a CBS-TV movie in 1982 (co-starring future Law & Order stalwart Sam Waterston); and, as the cover of the 1989 edition boasted, it sold over a million copies. But it was simply the most successful of a glut of professional self-help aimed at women, a genre less notable for producing blockbusters than for its sheer volume. In a review in these pages in 1986, Barbara Ehrenreich waded through a pile of books with titles like The Right Moves: Succeeding in a Man’s World Without a Harvard MBA and Feminine Leadership: Or How to Succeed in Business Without Being One of the Boys, each offering similar advice with a twist here and there. Since the 1970s, Ehrenreich observes, “scores” of such guides had transformed the popular image of the “liberated woman” into “a tidy executive who carries an attaché case and is skilled in discussing market shares and leveraged buy-outs.”