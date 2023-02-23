The Midwestern Voters Who Don’t Like Democrats but Do Like Their Ideas

Last summer I noted that Tim Ryan, who ended up losing the Ohio Senate race to J.D. Vance, was trying to re-orient Democrats toward a working-class message. Ryan ended up performing as well or better in factory towns, writes Lux, than other recent Democratic candidates. The trouble was that Ryan didn’t combine his pitch to working-class voters with “a strategy for energizing and turning out the Democratic base…. The formula for victory has to be to do both.” Robert Kennedy famously did it in the 1968 Democratic primaries before he was assassinated. But that was at a time when the New Deal coalition was only just starting to splinter. Today, it’s really hard to do.

Hard, but not impossible. One of the more interesting findings in the American Family Voices poll is that the Democrats’ economic message—voters’ mistrust of it notwithstanding—outpolls Republicans’ culture-war message in factory towns, 50-41 percent. When Republicans talk bathrooms and Democrats talk the infrastructure bill or the Inflation Reduction Act, Democrats win.

Exasperatingly, though, the Democratic economic message gets beaten in a matchup with the Republican economic message, 43-46. Factory town voters may not like it when Republicans favor the rich, but they still think Republicans know better how to fix the economy.