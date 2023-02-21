McKinsey Wants Poor People to Pay Those Damn Hospital Bills

The Times report focused on Providence, a 51-hospital chain based in Washington state founded by the Sisters of Providence in 1856 specifically to provide health services to the poor. By 2018, charity care represented only 1.8 percent of Providence’s expenses, and today it’s dropped below 1 percent.

The rapid drop since 2018 appears to be the result of a program Providence instituted that year after hiring McKinsey to buff up its operations. McKinsey created a program called RevUp; the “rev” stands for revenue. The rev was upped by pressing all patients, including low-income ones, for payment, repeatedly and pretty much relentlessly. According to the Times, six current and former hospital employees working in states that required Providence to provide low-income patients with financial assistance were told not to inform low-income patients of that fact.

McKinsey, of course, is a renowned consulting firm, founded in 1926, whose reputation has taken a serious beating in recent years. Its fingerprints are on, among other catastrophes, the international marketing of cigarettes, Time Warner’s unsuccessful merger with AOL in 2000, the Enron bankruptcy in 2001, and the notably aggressive marketing by Purdue Pharma of OxyContin (for which McKinsey had to pay about $600 million in fines). “McKinsey’s laissez-faire style of management,” write New York Times reporters Walt Bogdanich and Michael Forsythe in their 2022 book When McKinsey Comes To Town, “has allowed its consultants to reap big paydays promoting addictive products, recommending policies that expand income inequality, and serving bad actors on the international stage, including major polluters.”