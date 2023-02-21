McKinsey Wants Poor People to Pay Those Damn Hospital Bills

In 1961, a has-been Hollywood actor with political ambitions named Ronald Reagan denounced as a stalking horse for socialism a proposal that, on congressional passage four years later, would become Medicare. If Congress mandated government-funded health care for the elderly, Reagan said, the result would be “a mechanism for socialized medicine capable of indefinite expansion in every direction until it includes the entire population. Now we can’t say we haven’t been warned.”

If only. What actually happened was pretty much the opposite. Medicare became a mechanism for spreading not socialism but capitalism, in the sense that the billions gushing forth from the federal government created a for-profit hospital sector where virtually none had existed before. (There’d been some for-profit hospitals during the 1920s, but nearly all of these had been wiped out during the Great Depression, and during the postwar years the federal government had actively discouraged their creation.) As a result of some inspired lobbying by the health care industry, Medicare treated for-profit hospitals very favorably, with the result that today about one-quarter of all community hospitals (what most of us mean when we say “hospital”) are for-profit.