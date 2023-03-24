You are using an outdated browser.
Quiz

Who Said It: Tucker Carlson or George Wallace?

Racists from different eras still sound a lot alike.

Getty (x2)

Tucker Carlson uses his nightly Fox News show to peddle some of the vilest bouts of racist conspiracy theories of twenty-first-century politics. As we’ve watched his show, we realized he often doesn’t sound all that different from one of the defining segregationists of twentieth-century politics, Alabama governor and presidential candidate George Wallace. See how well you can tell your racist fearmongers apart.

