Was That Wrong?

Who Said It: George Santos or George Costanza?

See how well you tell apart the fabulists from “Seinfeld” and Congress.

Haiyun Jiang/The New York Times/Redux; Andrew Eccles/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty

They’re both questionably Long Island Jews (or at least, in Santos’s case, “Jew-ish”), with a penchant for making up outlandish biographies—men who lie without any qualms. Is the fake charity called Human Fund or Friends of Pets United? (In fact, both are made up!) Below, see how well you know your Georges.

