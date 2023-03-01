Republicans’ View on What They Can Do to Stop Trump: Nothing

“I think this time you’re going to have a much higher awareness of the problem of the divided field, and I would think what you’ll see is a little more leadership from other parts of the party if someone’s not catching on. The money will dry up faster, and people will have to get out,” Republican strategist David Kochel said. “If you’re a challenger to Trump, or if you’re someone who doesn’t want to see Trump become the nominee, you’re going to do what you can to make sure that we don’t repeat that again. Obviously, that’s something he wants and is certainly aware of … which is why he kind of welcomed [former U.N. Ambassador] Nikki Haley to the race without taking big shots at her.”

Another veteran Republican operative, when asked if there is anything that could stop Trump in a crowded primary, offered the most pessimistic response possible. “No,” the operative said. “This is looking exactly like it did in 2016.” There’s a “collective action problem,” the operative explained, because none of the major candidates, consultants, or donors will want to put their own self-interest aside. They are fully aware of the dynamics that help Trump, but they also think, “OK, well, I don’t want to die,” the operative said. “This is the same thing that happened in 2016.”

In 2016, Trump started out as a joke. The Huffington Post opted against putting coverage of Trump’s candidacy in its politics section. He seemed like a sideshow. Serious party leaders expected the media mogul to fizzle out after a few chaotic news cycles. The other candidates failed to recognize the threat Trump posed and assumed that if they fought hard for the non-Trump vote and also worked to appeal to his supporters, Trump would eventually drop out for some reason and that would be that.