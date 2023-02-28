Meet the Brave House Republicans Defending Junk Fees

Luetkemeyer disagrees. “The bottom line is that all of these different fees and service charges, whatever the different charges are on the bill, are explained in the fine print of all your bills, but you need to read it,” he said. The New Republic asked Luetkemeyer if he reads the fine print on all of his purchases. “I don’t read the fine print on any of that stuff,” he said. “I’m a busy guy.”

Not all of Luetkemeyer’s House GOP colleagues share his enthusiasm for junk fees. Congressman Chip Roy decried the hidden fees in his live concert ticket purchases from Ticketmaster. “I’m a live music guy,” said the Texas Republican. “It is concerning as a user of the service that you often seem like you’re gettin’ screwed every time you wanna go get a ticket, and you go, ‘How much are those fees? What?’ At some point that seems to be a problem.”

Byron Donalds, another Republican on the financial services committee, also diverged with Luetkemeyer, to a point. The Florida Republican said he’s not opposed to addressing junk fees but that the committee has bigger priorities in the 118th Congress. “There’s a lot of things that the members of the committee are thinking through,” said Donalds. “I would probably say that fee structures is toward the end of that list.”