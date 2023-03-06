Does American Fascism Exist?

Strange as it seems to us today, before the 1940s Americans rarely employed the European political spectrum, which pitted a reactionary “right” against a socialist “left,” to understand their own politics. Instead, most literate Americans believed that their country enjoyed “its own political divisions that sat apart from those of Europe.” Whenever Americans did make use of the European spectrum, it was usually to point to a radical “left” of which they wanted little part. In a sense, before the 1940s, the United States had an immoderate left but no “immoderate right.” Abhorrent tendencies in U.S. politics presently identified as on the far right, such as avowed white supremacy, resided comfortably in the mainstream, especially since the Democratic Party relied on its segregationist wing to pass and promote the New Deal.

The welfare liberals changed this by strategically utilizing the European political spectrum to define themselves as the moderate center. To do so, they needed an extreme right wing, and they found one in fascism. By developing and promoting an American political spectrum that placed fascism on the extreme right and communism on the extreme left, liberals were able to present themselves and their platform—limited government intervention at home, support for “democracy” abroad—as the embodiment of a rational, “vital center.” Put another way, during and after World War II, fascism became a useful foil against which centrist liberals defined themselves and justified the creation of an expanded welfare state and U.S. empire that, for the first time in history, spanned much of the globe.

From the late 1940s to the late 1960s, “fascism”—which surpassed Nazism and National Socialism in common usage—had a relatively stable meaning: It referred to the extreme right-wing of the recently adopted political spectrum. Nevertheless, one must be careful not to overstate the term’s import; for most of this period, it was communism, not fascism, that preoccupied the American mind. In fact, it was primarily German exiles like Albert Einstein, Theodor Adorno, and Herbert Marcuse who kept the term in circulation.