How San Francisco (?!) Helped Give Birth to Modern American Fascism

Police treatment of White, a double murderer who had quickly confessed to his crimes, stood in stark contrast to the persecution of law-abiding LGBTQ Americans. Jailers allowed White special privileges, including meals from his favorite restaurants and pastries baked by admirers. In fact, the most infamous aspect of White’s defense at trial involved his sweet tooth. Defense attorneys claimed that White had spent days binging on supermarket cakes and cookies, causing an excessive amount of sugar to rob him of his rational faculties. The medically absurd assertion is now known as the “Twinkie Defense.” It is the other element of White’s excuse for assassinating his political adversaries that exposes how a fundamental aspect of right-wing ideology is contradictory to democracy, because it posits that progressive change is more dangerous than authoritarian persecution and violence.

After eliminating anyone who claimed to support gay rights from the jury pool, White’s defense team presented its client as a heroic, “real” American—a military veteran, former police officer and firefighter, devout Catholic, and committed family man—juxtaposing him with the socialists, atheists, and gay hedonists who were destroying San Francisco and attacking the “values” of “traditional America.” Warren Hinkle, a San Francisco journalist, was one of the few writers with the clarity of vision to understand that White wasn’t merely a disturbed malcontent with an addiction to sugary snacks. He was an agent of a political project, speaking and acting on behalf of constituents who opposed the “gay invasion” of their city and a corrupt police department that enforced the hierarchal rule of wealthy, reactionary white heterosexuals against Blacks, Chinese, and the growing gay liberation movement. The assassinations weren’t even his first hate crimes. Hinkle learned that White would regularly invite white-supremacist street gangs to town hall meetings so that they would intimidate his opponents into silence. In an ultimate perversion and vicious application of an “ends justify the means” philosophy, White’s defense rested on the fascist notion that violence is acceptable, even laudable, if committed to protect “conservative America” against democratic change.

When the prosecution played a tape of Dan White’s confession during the trial, four of the jurors cried tears of sympathy. The alarming moment functioned as a preview of the verdict. White was convicted not of murder but only of the charge of voluntary manslaughter and sentenced to just seven years in prison. The jurors who spoke to the media explained that they believed White was a “good man” and that prayer had led them to their decision. When police officials heard the news, they played over the scanners the traditional ballad “Danny Boy”—a paean to an Irishman who participates in a political uprising.