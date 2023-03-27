Has the U.S. Lost Track of the Spies in Our Midst?

Still, the ancient war of spy vs. spy rages on. The FBI now opens a new counterintelligence case against Chinese spies and agents every 10 hours. In October, the CIA’s assistant director for counterintelligence sent an alert throughout the agency noting that, in recent years, dozens of recruited informants in China, Iran, Pakistan, and other hostile nations have been compromised and turned against the United States as double agents, or arrested, tortured, and killed. And in January, Charles McGonigal, who was in charge of counterintelligence at the FBI’s New York office from 2016 to 2018, was indicted for aiding the Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska, a close ally of Vladimir Putin, over the course of several years. The case has cataclysmic implications; the charges represent the worst breach at the bureau in the last 20 years.

All this suggests several ground truths. First is the actuarial certainty that, at this moment, the U.S. government is penetrated by spies, foreign and domestic, as has been the case for nearly a century. Second, if counterintelligence officers aren’t finding those spies, they have failed. Third, when they do catch them, the public perception is that they’ve failed again, by not detecting them for years on end. Spy-catchers are thus damned if they do and damned if they don’t, and one may sympathize if they drink too much or doubt if God is just. The awful truth is that no outsider—and no insider, for that matter—can say for sure whether U.S. counterintelligence is better or worse than it was two, four, or eight decades ago, because no one knows if there are two, 20, or 200 moles burrowing into our body politic at this moment.

Despite the rich history of U.S. counterintelligence, precious few great books on the subject exist. Few reporters cover U.S. espionage, and fewer practitioners publish their secrets. I’ve written about spies and counterspies for many years, and I’m still at it, always thrilled to read anything that might illuminate this dark world. So I turned with great anticipation to James Bamford’s Spyfail: Foreign Spies, Moles, Saboteurs, and the Collapse of America’s Counterintelligence. Bamford is eminently qualified to cover this tricky terrain. He’s written a terrific trilogy about the NSA in the past four decades, he was a prescient skeptic of America’s false pretexts for the invasion and occupation of Iraq, and his journalism over the years has been intrepid and thoughtful.