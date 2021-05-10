Spooked: The Trump Dossier, Black Cube, and the Rise of Private Spies by Barry Meier Buy on Bookshop

We Are Bellingcat: Global Crime, Online Sleuths, and the Bold Future of News, by Eliot Higgins, tells the story of the online collective of activist-investigators he founded in 2014. The group has achieved growing fame and respect for generating breakthrough insights and piercing fogs of disinformation, very often put forward by Moscow. Bellingcat’s achievements include helping to prove that Russian-backed insurgents downed a civilian airliner over Ukraine in 2014, despite the Russian government’s public denials, and figuring out the true identities of the Russian assassins who poisoned former Russian military officer Sergei Skripal and his daughter in Salisbury, England, in 2018. More recently—and not in the book—the group developed reports implicating Russian intelligence in other poisonings, notably of the Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny.

Celebrating Bellingcat’s work as a series of triumphs for the truth in a world replete with disinformation, Higgins portrays his network’s efforts as a “hive mind of amateur sleuths on Twitter, all converging around the next big question, whether geolocating a fresh photo or parsing the validity of a social-media video.” As citizen journalists, he also writes, “We tended to be detail-oriented obsessives, many of whom had spent our formative years at computers, enthralled by the power of the internet. We were not missionaries out to fix the world, but we had enough of a moral compass to repudiate the other routes to an outsized impact online, such as trolling and hacking. Most of us grew up assuming we would remain peripheral to the issues of the day, that the powers that be could just ignore small people like us. Suddenly, this was not so. It was intoxicating.”

Spooked: The Trump Dossier, Black Cube, and the Rise of Private Spies is a decidedly less optimistic book. In it, the investigative journalist Barry Meier scrutinizes well-paid skullduggery and shenanigans by several private investigation firms. (The author and I were simultaneously employed by The New York Times before he left the paper in 2017; however, we were based in different cities and never worked together.) Among Meier’s case studies are two instances of sending undercover operatives to con people into providing information on behalf of dubious clients: Black Cube, which assisted the disgraced film producer and sex criminal Harvey Weinstein in his attempts to discredit his accusers and disrupt investigative journalists on his trail, and K2 Intelligence, which infiltrated and monitored some public health activists working to ban asbestos (and turned out to have a Kazakh asbestos interest as a client). But Meier focuses most on a saga that is quite different, but weird and momentous in its own way: the production of the “Steele dossier,” the notorious compilation of rumors about Donald J. Trump’s purported links to Russia.