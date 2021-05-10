The Rise of Private Spies

In 2013, for example, the United States government accused the Assad regime of carrying out a horrific chemical weapons attack that killed many hundreds of civilians in Ghouta, a rebel-held suburb of Damascus. But its public report provided scant supporting evidence for that attribution, leaving a void for online conspiracy theorists to claim that rebels were instead behind the attack. Higgins helped insert facts into the public debate. Among other things, he scrutinized social-media photos of one of the unexploded rockets in the attack, noting that its warhead was equipped to carry liquid and studying details in the background and the angle it had hit the ground. “Bit by bit, I matched everything with satellite imagery from Google Maps,” he writes.

We had the location. And using shadows in the photo, I determined the angle of the rocket, thereby estimating the direction from which it had come. With that, I went to Wikimapia, which allows users to annotate maps by inserting names and types of structures. I traced back the likely trajectory of the rocket to determine who held the area where it had come from. I found a Syrian military installation, largely encircled by rebel-held territory.

On July 14, 2014, Higgins founded Bellingcat as an online clearinghouse for several like-minded internet sleuths. (The name, suggested by a friend, is a reference to a fable about a group of mice who decide to put a bell on a cat so they can hear it coming.) Just three days later came the event that would be the group’s first major crusade: Russian-backed separatist militants in eastern Ukraine mistakenly shot down a civilian airliner, Malaysian Airlines Flight 17, killing all 298 people aboard. Rather than owning up to its responsibility and that of the insurgents whom it had recklessly armed, Russia sought to cloud what had happened with denials, distortions, and distractions—including putting out a video that had been doctored to falsely suggest that the missile that shot down the plane had been fired from territory held by the Ukrainian government.

“Nothing stirs the online investigative community like fabrications from the powerful,” Higgins writes. “Moreover, contradictory narratives about an event are useful, providing something concrete to either verify or debunk.” Various other players were also working to get at the truth—among them, investigators with the Ukrainian and Dutch governments and journalists. (The majority of the slain passengers were Dutch citizens, on their way from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur.) But the nascent Bellingcat collective found it could add to the public debate by rapidly sifting clues. Bloggers went to work, among them Iggy Ostanin, a 25-year-old Russian-born student living in the Netherlands, who mined sources like social media posts by bystanders and Russian soldiers. Drawing on this work, Bellingcat pieced together the missile launcher’s path on the flatbed truck from Russian territory to the insurgents—and its return journey with one less missile. His report for Bellingcat was, Higgins writes, the group’s “breakout moment,” and the first major salvo in a grinding effort against propagandists and denialists on the topic.

We Are Bellingcat is essentially a compendium of such investigations, and most of its chapters read like more polished versions of the reports the organization previously published online. These case studies are characterized by showing the group’s deductive homework—walking the reader through the identification and verification of each tile in a gradually appearing mosaic of proof. Sometimes exhaustive discussion of minutiae is necessary to bolster the credibility of the conclusions asserted—rebuttals to the inevitable question: How can you amateurs, just sitting at computers thousands of miles away, know that? As a result, the book can be dense at times. But at its best, it reads like that moment at the end of Sherlock Holmes stories, when the detective explains to his sidekick, Dr. Watson, how he deduced the solution to a mystery from overlooked and seemingly minor clues.