Washington’s “Havana Syndrome” Promoters Have a Lot to Answer For

Fellow anti-Cuban hawk Senator Bob Menendez followed suit, emphasizing that “If senior Cuban officials didn’t order these attacks, they must’ve been aware or given tacit approval to foreign agents to operate in Cuba.” Meanwhile, whether or not the Trump administration bought these sensational explanations, they were more than happy to use seize on the alleged illness-inducing weapons as a flimsy pretext to dramatically scale down U.S. diplomatic presence in Cuba—which was, of course, what they’d already been planning to do in the first place.

Later, as suspected cases of Havana Syndrome spread to other countries, suspicion seamlessly shifted from Cuba to Russia as the rogue state bent on zapping the brains of people working across a variety of government agencies. This made it a handy outlet for #Resistance-friendly bluster, evoking a detested president’s coziness with the Kremlin. Senator Jeanne Sheehan said reports of alleged directed energy attacks were “deeply troubling and should spur the Trump administration to do everything in its power to protect federal employees from these attacks and investigate the full scope of this threat,” eventually leaking letters from her office admonishing the Trump administration response to the press. Mark Warner too criticized Trumpland’s response: “This is an area where the previous administration just whiffed … victims of these attacks weren’t taken seriously enough, for years.” Multiple Democratic lawmakers condemned agencies’ indifference toward Havana Syndrome victims after a New York Times investigation in 2020.

The incoming Biden administration pulled out all the stops to show a sharp contrast with its predecessor—like the CIA, the State Department also made a point to demonstrate a serious interest in Havana Syndrome, with Secretary of State Anthony Blinken raising the issue with Russia and holding public press events about the investigation. (That didn’t stop Senators Sheehan and Collins from jointly writing an open letter condemning the State Department last September for not taking adequate care of victims in its ranks.) Meanwhile, bipartisan bills to fully cover healthcare and other living costs for alleged victims of Havana Syndrome passed unanimously in both the House and Senate, and lawmakers continued latching onto the cause: scoping out photo ops with victims, penning op-eds sharing their harrowing stories and doing as many cable news hits as possible to blather about the ongoing efforts to get to the bottom of the “attacks.”

In short, public officials across the political spectrum have used Havana Syndrome as go-to fodder for performative saber-rattling for years now, and now they’re barely able to conceal their despondency that the expiration date on this tactic has suddenly and unexpectedly arrived from the very agency that had provide it with ballast. For some, the latest tack has taken an almost progressive turn: Blinken emphasized that Havana Syndrome victims’ symptoms are real and shouldn’t be stigmatized; Schiff stressed that “We owe those who serve our nation the highest quality care, and the acknowledgment that they are heard and believed.”