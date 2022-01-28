Washington’s “Havana Syndrome” Promoters Have a Lot to Answer For

This welcome reversal makes more than a few public officials look very stupid, which may explain why several of them immediately downplayed the report. Senator Susan Collins described her surprise “at the findings, which seem to contradict other testimony that we have had.” Representative Adam Schiff said this was “a first step … but far from the last” to unravel the mystery. “Everything we’ve been told up to this point has been different,” railed Senator Bob Menendez. “All of a sudden we come up with a different conclusion?” Their apparent disappointment that diplomats are not, in fact, being hunted across the globe with ray guns is—let’s be honest—incredibly funny. It also illustrates the extent to which Havana Syndrome has become a political prop.

Looking back at five years of media coverage of Havana Syndrome—as I have done compulsively, for better or worse!—some things have become rivetingly clear. For one, it isn’t just that we lack sufficient or evidence that these cases of nonspecific illness among U.S. employees were caused by microwave lasers—there’s never been much evidence at all. Additionally, it’s not certain that too many people within the government actually ever believed this crap in the first place. But if the ostensibly noble cause of American innocents getting sniped with sci-fi gear never seemed irrefutably true, it was at least politically useful. And elected officials were happy to trot it out whenever it made for some good political theater.

The few dozen cases of American emissaries experiencing symptoms—including fatigue, headaches, dizziness, and tinnitus—while serving at a high-stress moment of political tumult in Cuba may well have faded into obscurity were it not for the chest-thumping of Senator Marco Rubio, who enthusiastically promoted what had been nicknamed “Havana Syndrome” as proof that the Cuban government was just as worthy of draconian sanctions as Rubio had spent his political career insisting they were. Rubio began dropping hints about the Cuba investigation before any details had been made public, held kangaroo court-style public hearings on the matter, and made repeated assertions such as, “It’s a documented FACT that 24 govt officials & spouses were victims of some sort of sophisticated attack while stationed in Havana.… It is impossible to conduct … without the #CastroRegime knowing about it.”