Janet Malcolm’s Dangerous Method

Still Pictures: On Photography and Memory $26.00 by Janet Malcolm Buy on Bookshop

Malcolm was always preoccupied with interiors. Among her first contributions to The New Yorker—where she wrote for nearly six decades until her death, at 86, in June 2021—was a monthly column on design called “About the House.” In works such as The Journalist and the Murderer, In the Freud Archives, and Psychoanalysis: The Impossible Profession, she uses acutely observed descriptions of living spaces to characterize her subjects. Surfaces, she believed, were richly revealing. Journalists and psychoanalysts, she told Katie Roiphe in a Paris Review interview, are both “connoisseurs of the small, unregarded motions of life.” The styling of a home, which involves a mix of considered and unthinking motions, was indispensable data for her method. “The unconscious is right there on the surface, as in ‘The Purloined Letter,’” Malcolm says.



Malcolm’s ostensibly unobtrusive reporting style—she conducted her interviews in a state of alert passivity, or as Freud recommended, with “evenly hovering attention”—betrayed no signs of the scathing specificity with which she intended to capture her subjects on the page. And it is, perhaps, because of this dissonance that Malcolm’s subjects have so often resented their own portraits in her books, finding, to their dismay, that there is no therapeutic alliance between journalist and subject. Indeed, as Malcolm frequently insisted, quite the opposite is true. The relation is one of treachery and theft.

For a writer so relentlessly suspicious of the accounts we give of ourselves, and so attuned to the meager defenses we muster against self-exposure, memoir is a risky medium. In Still Pictures: On Photography and Memory, a newly released posthumous memoir, Malcolm uses a collection of family photos as prompts for free association, attempting to stir her own unconscious against their surfaces. Yet she knows better than to expose herself the way her subjects do; there is no moment when her reticence falters, or she reveals more than she intends, uncovering some hidden, seamy motive behind her own self-talk. Like Freud, who invented psychoanalysis but never lay on the couch, she is unwilling to be subject to her own method. When Malcolm writes in The Journalist and the Murderer that journalism—her vocation—is “morally indefensible,” she means it. She makes no apologies for her hypocrisy.