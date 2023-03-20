Janet Malcolm’s Dangerous Method

The more interesting question, to me, is what to make of her apparent acceptance of this hypocrisy or, perhaps better stated, her willingness to endure its ambivalence. For if Malcolm often assigns herself the role of perpetrator, she frequently expresses terror at, and takes extensive measures to avoid, being the victim. “The act of snooping carries with it a certain discomfort and unease,” she writes, understatedly, in The Silent Woman; “one would not like to have this happen to oneself.” When she is interviewed by Roiphe, she refuses to sit for the sort of meandering, long-form interrogation—punctuated by the ominous click-on and click-off the tape—that she prefers for her own work. “She has agreed to do the interview but only by e-mail,” Roiphe writes. “In this way she has politely refused the role of subject and reverted to the more comfortable role of writer.” Roiphe has even consented to allow Malcolm to tinker “gently” with her questions. In other words, Malcolm regularly subjects others to treatment she would never abide.

So averse is she to self-exposure that Malcolm almost didn’t write Still Pictures. In a 2010 essay entitled “Thoughts on Autobiography From an Abandoned Autobiography,” Malcolm explains that she found the journalistic habits of “aggression” and “heartlessness” ill-suited to the genre. “Autobiography is an exercise in self-forgiveness,” she writes. If the freedom to be cruel, as Malcolm says, is “one of journalism’s uncontested privileges,” then perhaps the freedom to be kind is the privilege of memoir. “The older narrator looks back at his younger self with tenderness and pity, empathizing with its sorrows and allowing for its sins.” One tells the story not as a journalist would, “but as a mother might.”

There is a moment that shows Malcolm’s hypocrisy in a different light, however. It comes from Sylvia Plath’s diaries. As Malcolm recounts in The Silent Woman, Hughes and Plath “have gone to walk at the end of a wet, misty day.” Plath has brought a pair of silver-plated scissors, intending to snip a rosebud from the park’s garden, to replace the one blooming in her living room. As she is doing so, several “hulking” (Plath’s word) girls emerge from a rhododendron grove. They’ve been stealing bushels of flowers. Plath goes into a rage. As she records in her diary, “I felt bloodlust … wanting strangely to claw off her raincoat, smack her face, read the emblem of her school on her jersey and send her to jail.”