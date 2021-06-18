In the Malcolm Archives

At the end of A Midsummer’s Night Dream, the human characters wake up and rub their eyes and aren’t sure what has happened to them. They have the feeling that a great deal has occurred—that things have somehow changed for the better, but they don’t know what caused the change. Analysis is like that for many patients.

What Malcolm is also describing, through Green, is the experience of art, a topic she wrote about frequently but from which she took pains to distance herself. Like Orwell, who thought Homage to Catalonia would have been a good book had he not turned it into journalism, Malcolm described her writing as a failure of art. Only writers who invent, she said, can write autobiographies. Journalists like her could not. They lacked the ability to make themselves interesting. The light of their work was powered, almost entirely, by the self-invention of their subjects.

That was her art: to show us that we are, all of us, in our way, artists, inventors of the self.

Malcolm’s self-effacement, of course, was a pose, one of the many she would strike as she sought to find her way into a story. In The Journalist and the Murderer, she made herself into an object of fascination, a villain who seduces her subject only to strip him and rob him blind. In “Thoughts on Autobiography From an Abandoned Autobiography,” she claimed to be so lacking in luster that she could scarcely tolerate being alone in a room. Malcolm presented herself—and was often described by others—as a consummate listener, completely attuned to, and absorbed by, her subject. Yet she also confessed to Green that she got tired of hearing him talk and resented the fact that she was never able to talk about herself.

In drawing attention to herself in this way, putting on and then taking off the mask of insufficiency, Malcolm showed us how we draw attention to ourselves, how we make ourselves interesting, even when, particularly when, we claim that we are of no interest at all. That was her art: to show us that we are, all of us, in our way, artists, inventors of the self.

There are moments in a culture, Nietzsche observed, when the journalist—ordinarily “the paper slave of the day”—must assume custody of its patrimony. Malcolm was one such custodian, and never more so than when she claimed that what she was doing was somehow less than art.