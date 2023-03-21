The War on Terror Created a Cancer Crisis. These Vets Are Trying to Fight Back.

Motivated by the near-complete lack of information on post-9/11 veterans, HunterSeven set out to uncover and make known as much data as possible, hoping to draw links between service and illness. Almost immediately, the foundation was flooded by veterans reaching out with their own stories of illness and the walls they had to breach in an effort to find themselves care. Comprised of a small group of volunteers, all of whom work in the medical field, HunterSeven has undertaken extensive clinical research, using data to continue to draw lines between post-9/11 deployments and incidences of cancer and other deadly illnesses, as those connections are essential to ensure the government provides post-service care.

One of the organization’s biggest research discoveries has highlighted the discrepancies in cancer rates between branches. Air Force veterans who served on active duty are more likely to be diagnosed with cancer when compared not only to their age-adjusted civilian population but also to every other branch of service. Meanwhile, Marines, despite having the highest exposures to combat, had the lowest risk ratio for cancer diagnosis. Simoni said that as much as this data likely has something to do with exposure to work on flight lines, with jet fuels, and the like, it is more likely a corollary to the average career span of an Air Force member being 12-16 years longer than that of a Marine. The more time in the service, the more years spent exposed to potentially toxic materials.

From this research, HunterSeven has used evidence-based education to equip veterans with as much information as is available so they can understand what they might be dealing thanks to what they encountered while deployed. The group also provides immediate-need cancer screening and support for veterans who are at risk for developing cancer. As all of HunterSeven’s team members are any of a variety of types of medical providers, they have the unique ability to order tests and screenings such as the Multi-Cancer Early Detection Test, which—though still in its early stages and is not yet FDA approved—screens for 50 different types of cancer using only two tubes of blood. While the screening is costly, roughly $950 per test, Simoni claims her team has been able to help 107 veterans get the test, identifying possible signs of early-stage cancer in 19 of them.