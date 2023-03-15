Roald Dahl and the Children’s Book Factory

Laura: Or being bowdlerized is a symbol that you’ve made it. Because the fate of most writers is—

Alex: Obscurity.

Christian: Oblivion.

Laura: Most writers won’t be read by the end of their lifetime, let alone after their deaths.

Christian: Or during their life.

Laura: Yeah, you write a great novel when you’re 25, by the time you’re 55, it’s out of print. No one remembers it. So if it survives long enough to be bowdlerized, that means it’s entered some form of canon, even if it’s just children’s book canon. But traditionally, we think of bowdlerization as having a moral component.

Christian: The additions Thomas Bowdler was trying to put together were called The Family Shakespeare. We can imagine what that meant: probably a lot less sex and nasty language about drinking and such.

Laura: One of the criticisms of bowdlerization is that you’re expunging the complexity from the work and that it’s a form of censorship. That has been one criticism of this move with Dahl, right? Suzanne Nossel from PEN and Salman Rushdie have said this is an attack on free speech.

Christian: Certainly in a way it is. However, it’s being conducted by the people to whom the rights have been sold and who own the rights to the intellectual property. The dead no longer control the things they created. Kafka wanted to have all of his writings burned, and Max Brod disobeyed him, which is why we know the writings of Kafka. Yes, what they’re doing is morally censorious, but they’re doing it in the name of preserving a cash cow of intellectual property across as many platforms as possible for as long a time as possible until they no longer own that intellectual property—which, I don’t know, 75 years after Dahl’s death?

Laura: He died in 1990, so the clock has many decades to run.

Alex: So they’re thinking they’ve got to keep these things on the shelves for many years to come in the face of changing taste.

Laura: When this was coming out, I saw people arguing about the fact that the Roald Dahl Story Company was sold to Netflix, and a lot of claims that, well, Netflix of course insisted on this. Then when you look at the timeline, Inclusive Minds was actually brought on before the sale. But I wonder if there’s a sense in which this is doing up a house before you put it on the market. You’re bringing in Inclusive Minds to tidy things up so that you can have a presentable thing to sell to a massive multinational corporation that doesn’t want stray insults and jagged edges in the IP. It wants something really perfect.

Christian: That makes sense to me. They probably got an extra $10 million for those efforts. They got $686 million instead of $676 million.

Alex: I already admitted this, but I went over to the bookstore this weekend and I realized we had no Roald Dahl in the house. I’ve got a six-year-old here, so I picked up James and the Giant Peach, and I asked, “Have you guys seen an uptick in Roald Dahl sales?” And the guy at Greenlight said, “No, but you should check the other store, I don’t know if people read the news in this neighborhood.” But it did make me think, because I was buying it, I had this thought of “Well, I gotta get these versions before they pull ’em. We were joking about whether this entire thing was not just a sort of New Coke stunt. If it weren’t designed—

Christian: —to gin up.... Well, I think that some such things have happened! When the Norman Mailer estate seemed to be planting stories that Mailer was being censored by Random House because Random House declined to pick up a posthumous essay collection, which was just a lot of old stuff repackaged, I took that as a cynical move.

Alex: He needed to get canceled to get some interest.

Christian: Mailer needed to be made dangerous again. Another example that was reported a week after Roald Dahl was that apparently racist language is being taken out of the novels of Ian Fleming.

Alex: There’s another “What do you have left?”

Laura: The thing that is lost in some of these conversations is that it’s okay to read a book and not like it or object to it. You don’t have to remove all the offensive stuff from the book. You can just publish books that have that stuff and people can see them and say, “I take issue with that,” “That’s my opinion,” “I don’t like this book, and that’s part of my taste.”

Christian: I read books that I hate all the time. It does seem sometimes that the culture generally, and I would attribute it to Facebook, really—when Facebook started having people list the books that were important to them as part of their core identities, people began to have a mentality of reading as a form of affiliation, which is understandable if you become a big fan, but there is an idea out there that books have become this “You are what you eat” kind of thing, and I just don’t think that’s true. Because if that were the case, I would have turned into Renata Adler a long time ago.

Alex: It gets, too, at what we’ve been talking about of underestimating children, in the sense that if adults have this attitude that they can be defined by what their tastes are, it definitely is even more true that people think if my children are exposed to this, they will come to embody it. So it’s even more of a moral imperative to clean up stuff for children because if they’re exposed to it, they will certainly begin to adopt it.

Christian: That reminds you of something my mother said when I got my first Rolling Stones record: “You don’t want to be like them!” And I was like, “Okay, Mom.”

Alex: She meant, like, you want to quit while you’re ahead though, right? Like don’t just keep touring into your 70s?

Christian: I think she didn’t want me to become a heroin addict and have to get my blood replaced.

Alex: All right, Christian, thank you so much for talking to us.

Christian: Hey, great to talk to you guys. Thanks for having me.

Laura: Thank you so much.

Alex: You can subscribe to Christian’s newsletter, Christian Lorentzen’s Diary, on Substack.

