Silicon Valley Is Destroying the World

Malcolm: Well, you’ve got to remember, Palo Alto’s favorite son is Herbert Hoover. He becomes not just president of the United States, but commerce secretary for two terms before that. And as commerce secretary, he’s rearranging so much of how the federal government works, under the idea that what the federal government should really be about is bringing together economic stakeholders, the ownership class, to figure things out together in an associative model—sort of the ultimate cartel. He’s running a giant federal bureaucracy and he’s constantly bringing in new things into his remit. He’s bringing military spending into commerce, and industrial policy all centered around the military. And Vannevar Bush, who’s known for coming up with American industrial tech policy, is a Hoover guy. He goes on to found Raytheon at MIT, but he’s a Hoover loyalist and he’s the one who sets up the federal funding for tech development. So I think there’s a danger to say, “Oh, they’re anti-communists, they’re anti-socialist, they’re anti-FDR, therefore, they don’t want anything to do with the federal government.” The federal government’s job is to facilitate what they’re doing. It’s the governance of the milieu, the governance of the cartel, the governance of the cabal, the governance of the gang. The associative model is what historians call it, referring to the Hoover administration. But again, we still see this when you see Donald Trump and Peter Thiel organizing a meeting with all the big tech heads—Jeff Bezos is sitting there, and Cheryl Sandberg, and Larry whatever, they’re all sitting around a table and then after that meeting, those tech companies start applying for Prime DoD contracts for the first time. That’s the associative model. That’s Hoover par excellence, and Trump in that meeting is like, “Whatever I can do to help you guys in industry to make this tech thing go long, I’m gonna do it.” And that, for them, is what governance is all about.

Alex: One of the founding myths of the tech industry in Silicon Valley is a sort of countercultural one, in which they are hippies and rebels. You’re describing the associative model—they’re people who’ve worked hand in glove with the government, the military industrial complex, people who’ve worked with the far right for years and years comfortably. That sort of counter-cultural myth, what purpose does it serve? How does it get invented? And to what extent is it false or true?

Malcolm: It’s the dominant narrative for how we understand this history. The transition from how you get from the cool 1960s in California to the ’80s sucky California? How do you go from the cool stuff to Reagan, man? What happened? Some people tell this narrative as “We did it all.” The narrative of “The Grateful Dead’s lyricist invented the internet.” This is a popular story for people who are tech utopians or tech-positive, people who are like, “We were on the right side both times. We were against all this—Vietnam, oppressive government stuff—and then we came up with the internet and we saved America.” This has been the dominant narrative of the Internet’s production. You have the critical version of that also, with the Californian ideology, where they say, “Both were bad. The hippies were bad and the ’80s were bad. They did do that. It was the hippies, they were anti-government and individualists, and that individualism created this neoliberal economy.” I was prepared to write a version of that narrative, but the more and more I worked on it, the more I saw that as really just branding that had very little to do with what was going on in the world. The main thing that was going on in the world was the Cold War, and then these guys were trying to pretend like they weren’t involved. Meanwhile, they were mostly very involved, often working for the American government doing war work, maybe doing drug research on behalf of the defense department, maybe making ARPANET whatever, but mostly building nuclear missiles. The fact that none of those nuclear missiles ever blew up the world means they get to tell this story about how they were hippies or whatever. But you can’t be a hippie and build nuclear missiles all day. Or you can, but if you’re a hippie building nuclear missiles all day, then clearly your hippieness or your ideas about yourself or your ideas about the world are not what’s important—it’s the missiles that are important. If you read the Californian ideology, they say the new left was pro-technology, straight up. But then if you actually look at what the new left did, they tried to blow up every computer in the country. Every university in the country that had a computer center was under high alert because radical students on campus were trying to blow them up. We almost never talk about the SDS actually bombing the Pentagon and taking down airborne targeting over Vietnam for two weeks because it doesn’t fit with this “The hippies invented the internet story”—because they weren’t hippies, they were militant communists who were going around bombing all the computers they could because they understood that as the weakest point in the American war machine.

Laura: There are two sides to this, though, that are weird. Because you have the people telling the kind of internet-and-hippie story, but then the other part of it is that the right has never really come out and been like, “Oh no, we actually invented it and we’re pulling all the strings and we are doing all of this stuff,” which is kind of the story your book is tracing. Like there’s always been a very, very strong right-wing foundation to Silicon Valley, and yet they haven’t really been that eager to—until recently, where you have more openly right-wing figures like Peter Thiel and Elon Musk in the public, and particularly Elon Musk—be out there saying, “Hey, we have right-wing views, and we’re also in charge of all the tech companies.”