The Nonexistent Cancellation of Norman Mailer

American Dirt was the year’s most controversial book. It was also a runaway hit. Per NPD BookScan data, it has sold nearly 650,000 copies in the ensuing two years. Its paperback edition—which followed its original editor, Amy Einhorn, to Macmillan’s Henry Holt imprint—comes out next month. It is, despite the criticism, one of the most popular books of the last two years.

Looking at Mailer’s own sales record suggests another reason to cancel the planned nonfiction collection. The Naked and the Dead, Mailer’s first and most famous novel, has sold a respectable 57,669 copies in its trade paperback edition since its 50th anniversary was published in October of 2000, per NPD Bookscan data. The Executioner’s Song—Mailer’s doorstop account of Gary Gilmore’s execution and a work increasingly relevant in our true crime boom—has sold just north of 40,000 since 1998. The Armies of the Night, his “nonfiction novel” account of the October 1967 march on the Pentagon has sold 18,000 since 1995. As Jeet Heer noted on his Substack, Mailer’s place in the American canon was diminishing long before this pseudo-scandal began. This is, moreover, a common occurrence—just ask bestselling writers of the 1960s like Bernard Malamud, James Michener, and Herman Wouk. (It should be underlined, despite the suggestions of many, Mailer is hardly being erased and the decision not to publish a currently non-existent collection of non-fiction is very different than, say, ceasing publication of one or several of the many editions of his popular writings that are currently in circulation.)

These are Mailer’s most renowned and important works—and these are respectable sales numbers. But no one at the globe’s largest publishing house will bat an eye at them. (As a comparison, Charles Bukowski’s Ham on Rye has sold more than 141,000 copies since 2014. Penguin Random House, meanwhile, is presently courting coverage of Jack Kerouac’s centenary.) A gigantic company that is on the verge of getting a lot bigger—it is attempting to acquire Simon & Schuster right now, a deal that is currently being held up by the Department of Justice—Penguin Random House is in the business of selling lots of books. Cutting bait on an essay collection likely to sell in the four figures is not an especially surprising move.



It may very well be that one reason for the publishers’ decision is that the possibility of controversy—however slight—simply wasn’t worth courting. Some Penguin Random House staffers I spoke to have noted that there might be internal discomfort with publishing Mailer, but an essay collection by a writer who has been dead for more than a decade is not likely to spark walkouts or mass turbulence the way that, say, publishing a book by the vice president of an administration that separated families at the border and undermined American democracy is.

