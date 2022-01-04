The Nonexistent Cancellation of Norman Mailer

These are Mailer’s most renowned and important works—and these are respectable sales numbers. But no one at the globe’s largest publishing house will bat an eye at them. (As a comparison, Charles Bukowski’s Ham on Rye has sold more than 141,000 copies since 2014. Penguin Random House, meanwhile, is presently courting coverage of Jack Kerouac’s centenary.) A gigantic company that is on the verge of getting a lot bigger—it is attempting to acquire Simon & Schuster right now, a deal that is currently being held up by the Department of Justice—Penguin Random House is in the business of selling lots of books. Cutting bait on an essay collection likely to sell in the four figures is not an especially surprising move.



It may very well be that one reason for the publishers’ decision is that the possibility of controversy—however slight—simply wasn’t worth risking. Some Penguin Random House staffers I spoke to have noted that there might be internal discomfort with publishing Mailer, but an essay collection by a writer who has been dead for more than a decade is not likely to spark walkouts or mass turbulence the way that, say, publishing a book by the vice president of an administration that separated families at the border and undermined American democracy is.



The Mailer melodrama also contorts and diminishes the actual objections of those staffers, which are complex and typically revolve around the industry’s horrific pay scale for junior employees and its overwhelming whiteness rather than on questions of literary prudishness. (I have had conversations with senior publishing employees who have scoffed at junior ones voicing concerns about being able to afford health care after turning 26, for instance.) Though often dismissed by executives and older writers as censorious, even totalitarian, these objections are, at their core, about the industry’s values: its failure to publish, employ, and promote people of color; and a pay scale that makes it nearly impossible for employees who aren’t independently wealthy to last long enough to earn a living wage. If publishers really think that their employees would revolt over a single word in the title of an essay from 1957, they’re listening to them even less than evidence suggests—which is not at all. Offensive dreck, meanwhile, gets and stays published for as long as it’s commercially viable. Although publishers have said a great deal about their values in recent years, it’s difficult to find much consistency in these decisions beyond that.