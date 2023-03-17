But all my intimate experience of the ways in which America and Iraq clashed and intersected, psychologically, culturally, professionally, geographically, violently, and lovingly, were useless in the spring of 2003. The tiny things: a little brass Ottoman shoe with the upturned toe among the small suitcase of things my mother had carried with her when she came to America, that my uncle used as an ashtray, analog to the tiny colored-glass hens my Anglo-Irish Burleigh aunts kept on their shelf and wouldn’t let us touch. The tragic: standing in the ruins of an underground bunker in Baghdad where American bombs killed a hundred women and children. The surreal: watching Iraqi schoolgirls cheer the sight of my blond, blue-eyed photographer (and now husband) like he was a rock star. And the personal: My mother suffered a heart attack after watching the war on TV, but survived.

When I was a teenager, I was never quite sure how to explain this place to the Americans I had grown up with, and I was hardly better as an adult. To my pals in high school, Eye-rack? Eye-ran? were one and the same. The president himself barely knew the difference. Twenty years ago, I knew we were going to attack, and I knew the Iraqis to be undeserving enemies—like us, a heterogenous people, many of them trying to modernize and, if not join the West, be like Americans. I had personal access to this knowledge. In the public relations parade that led to war, though, it was impossible to insert any observations that humanized Iraqis. Americans listened instead to Judith Miller and her story about the aluminum tubes and Colin Powell’s fable about Saddam Hussein and yellowcake uranium instead. Some Americans today excuse the war by pointing out that the country is nominally a democracy. Many Iraqis I knew hated the dictator’s murderous regime and kleptocracy, but the years of deprivation and carnage that the wars kicked off were a high price to pay.

I have no delusions about my ability to affect world events. I chose the role of scribe, observer, and witness, not warrior or diplomat. But the memory of my ineffectual muteness during the march to violence feels like a failure of responsibility that haunts me still. Twenty years later, no one can even agree on the number of dead Iraqi civilians. It’s likely no one ever will.