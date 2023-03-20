Iraq, the U.S., and The New Republic: 20 Years Later, Lessons Not Learned

The magazine’s case for war rested on three pillars: first, the alleged threat posed by Iraq’s possession of weapons of mass destruction (a grab-bag term that included nuclear, chemical, and biological weapons), which, if not used by Saddam himself, could be handed off to terrorists; second, Saddam’s brutal dictatorship, which besides depriving his people of liberty and often life, set a bad example for the Middle East; and third, never explicitly stated, but certainly in the mind of the magazine’s editor in chief, the threat that Saddam’s Iraq posed to Israel. It was hoped that toppling Saddam would not only remove a threat to Israel but lead to a process of democratization in the Middle East.

In its reassessments of its position in 2004, the magazine acknowledged that the threat of WMD had been proven false. (Beinart, to his credit, commissioned Spencer Ackerman and me to write an investigative piece on how the administration had hoodwinked the public about the threat.) But the editors hung onto the second justification and perhaps the third. “If our strategic rationale for war has collapsed, our moral one has not,” the magazine editorialized in June 2004. In March 2013, reassessing the war 10 years after, Wieseltier wrote, “The Iraq war began wrongly and ended rightly.” He described it as “a war of democratization.”

I am sure there are some, but I can’t think of a single good result of the war, and I can think of many bad ones besides the several hundred thousand dead.

This judgment, like the magazine’s assessment of the threat of WMD, has proved to be false. I am sure there are some, but I can’t think of a single good result of the war, and I can think of many bad ones besides the several hundred thousand dead. Democracy has certainly not come to the Middle East. Look at what has happened to Syria, Israel, Saudi Arabia, Iran (whose reform regime in the early 2000s was ousted after the Bush administration, eager to expand its conquests, rejected its peace offering), and Iraq itself. Touted as a democracy because it holds elections, it is plagued by corruption, deep and enduring sectarian divisions, powerful private militias allied to Iran’s Revolutionary Guard, and Iran’s overweening influence over its foreign affairs.