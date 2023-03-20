Forget What Trump Said—Kevin McCarthy’s Comments Are Way Scarier

McCarthy was joined by a number of House members—Marjorie Taylor Greene, most floridly, who tweeted that “Republicans in Congress MUST subpoena these communists and END this! We have the power to do it and we also have the power to DEFUND their salaries and departments!” She meant the Department of Justice, which Congress funds, although she sort of seemed also to mean the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office, which it generally does not, although district attorneys often receive relatively minor federal grants for specific purposes; I found a New York City Council Finance Committee document (that doesn’t have a sharable URL) saying that the Manhattan district attorney’s budget is around $125 million and that all five New York City district attorneys combined received $11.7 million in federal grants last year.

New York conservatives have a lot of issues with Alvin Bragg, and it’s fine for them to voice their concerns. There are also some legitimate questions about this potential prosecution of Trump. But what McCarthy and the others—including Mike Pence; so much for him taking on Trump—are doing here is something new and ominous: It’s a direct attack on one of the central pillars of a democratic society—the independence of law enforcement entities to make the prosecutions they see fit to make. It replaces democratic accountability with the accountability of thuggery. It is, in other words, straight-up fascism.

Whatever one thinks of Alvin Bragg, and not living in New York I don’t think much one way or the other, this much about the man is indisputable. He is the duly elected district attorney for the County of New York, having been chosen by the voters of that jurisdiction to hold the job. He won a competitive primary in June 2021 fairly narrowly; and then, that November, he beat his Republican opponent by a whopping 67 points. Those voters, not Kevin McCarthy, are his bosses. He is answerable to them, not Chip Roy of Texas or Matt Gaetz of Florida.