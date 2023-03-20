Forget What Trump Said—Kevin McCarthy’s Comments Are Way Scarier

If we lose that basic measure of democratic accountability, and allow an intensely ideological Congress, led by members from California and Georgia and Texas and Florida, to exert pressure to decide what prosecutions a DA in New York City should and should not bring, we’re cooked. There’s a lot that’s imperfect about our justice system, God knows. And maybe this particular prosecution will prove to be unwise. If that’s so, Bragg will have some explaining to do—not only or even chiefly to Trumpists and conservatives, but to liberals, because if Trump is prosecuted and acquitted here, Bragg will have increased Trump’s chances of moving back into the White House.

But again—that will be between Bragg and his voters. As for McCarthy…you may have noticed in the second paragraph that I put that asterisk next to the words “House Speaker.” That’s because McCarthy’s speakership is the most qualified and compromised speakership in modern, or maybe all of, American history. He made a series of secret promises to the most extreme, anti-democracy members of his caucus, and we are now seeing in practice what that meant.

And he made the biggest promise of all three weeks after January 6 when he went down to Mar-a-Lago and posed for that sycophantic picture, in the process securing Trump’s support for his speakership run. That’s who owns him: the man who provoked a coup against the United States led by a mob that he hoped would hang his own vice president, and the most extreme authoritarians ever elected to Congress.