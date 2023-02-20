There’s No Question: It’s Still Donald Trump’s Republican Party

One: The leaders of the religious right rally—early—behind another candidate. This is obviously DeSantis’s play. My guess is that there are a lot of Republican parents in the state of Florida who reacted to last week’s news at least in party by saying, “Hey, wait a minute, I want my brilliant kid to go to an Ivy League school, and he wants to force her to take some bizarro version of the SAT?” But that doesn’t matter. He did this to impress those leaders, just as he has done so much else, as Katherine Stewart reported for TNR last week.

In 2016, Jerry Falwell Jr. endorsed Trump the week before the Iowa caucuses. It didn’t help—Ted Cruz won Iowa. But it helped in subsequent contests, especially South Carolina. Soon, all the major Christian right leaders were on the train. If they decide to team up behind DeSantis or anyone else right before the primaries start, that could knock Trump down.

Two: The opposing candidates could have a summit meeting and decide to put their egos aside and all back one horse. I remember writing in 2016 that then-party chair Reince Priebus should have enforced this form of discipline on the party. But of course, they all thought that Trump would fade and that once he was out, his voters would come to them.