How Citizens United Greased Trump’s Payoffs to Stormy Daniels and Karen McDougal

The great fear when the Citizens United decision was handed down was that S&P 500 corporations would use it to seize control of American politics. That didn’t happen (or, if it did, it didn’t happen as a result of S&P 500 corporations spending money on elections). What happened instead, as I explained in The New Republic in 2012, was that smaller companies that were either owned or controlled by fantastically rich cranks (I called them “crankocrats”) started meddling like mad in politics, usually on behalf of Republicans. In the 2022 cycle, 54 percent of all spending by SuperPACs, the biggest-money venue for corporate and individual donors, went to the GOP.

What does this have to do with Trump’s indictment? The case is about the payment of hush money to two women with whom Trump cheated on his wife, Melania, in 2006, shortly after she bore him a son. The case will turn, at least indirectly, on whether these payments constituted undisclosed campaign contributions. Michael Cohen, Trump’s former attorney, has already done jail time based largely on the presumption that they were.

Trump disputes that he had carnal knowledge of the two women in question, Stormy Daniels and Karen McDougal. Not even Trump’s allies believe him. The assignations, according to Daniels and McDougal, occurred—with McDougal for the first time and with Daniel for the only time—at the same celebrity golf tournament in Lake Tahoe in July 2006. Most of the rest of the facts are uncontested, and the most interesting of these is that both payoffs were made by corporations, not individuals: the Trump Organization, in one instance, and American Media, Inc., in the other.