How Citizens United Greased Trump’s Payoffs to Stormy Daniels and Karen McDougal

That Daniels and McDougal got paid off by corporations distinguishes the Trump case from the similar entanglement in which former Democratic presidential candidate John Edwards was embroiled some years ago (who, awkwardly for prosecutors in the Trump case, was acquitted). Edwards was charged with secretly funneling, while chasing the 2008 presidential nomination, nearly $1 million to his mistress, Rielle Hunter, who bore him a child. As with Trump, these payments were judged by prosecutors to be illegal secret campaign contributions. Edwards’s payments came from Rachel Lambert “Bunny” Mellon, elderly widow of Paul Mellon, and Fred Baron, a wealthy trial lawyer and Edwards’s former campaign finance chairman.

By the time of Edwards’s trial in 2012, Baron was dead and Mellon, at 101, was too old to testify, a lucky break legally for Edwards and a setback for the prosecution. Still, the payments would have been much easier to disguise had they originated with or been funneled through corporations, as they were in Trump’s case. Before Citizens United, that was too risky.

Here’s how the money trail worked with Stormy Daniels. Daniels threatened to go public in the final days of Trump’s campaign, just as Trump was reeling from the Access Hollywood tape (“When you’re a star they let you do it. You can do anything. Grab ’em by the pussy”). Cohen took out a home equity loan at the insistence, Cohen writes in his 2020 memoir, of Alan Weisselberg, then chief financial officer at the Trump Organization (now serving a five-month sentence for tax fraud at Rikers Island). Cohen then created a shell corporation called Essential Consultants, put $130,000 into its bank account, and wired the money to Daniels’s lawyer. Then Cohen arranged with the Trump Organization to reimburse him in monthly amounts of $35,000. The company characterized these as legal expenses. One or more of these checks was signed in the White House by Trump himself, but that was still essentially a corporate payment because while he was president a Trump Organization trust allowed Trump at any time to draw money from the business.