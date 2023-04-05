Is Environmental Radicalism Inevitable?

Groups embracing those tactics, though, have always been a marginal force in the climate movement. And they’re particularly rare today. In the book this film is based on, Malm praised the momentum generated by the latest wave of youth-led climate activism in the Global North—including Extinction Rebellion in the UK, climate strikes in Europe and the Sunrise Movement in the U.S.—while finding it lacking for precisely this reason. The movement’s dogmatic commitment to non-violence, he argued, was based on a cherry-picked reading of history. Malm accused advocates of both strategic and principled non-violence in the climate movement of having ignored violent flanks that complemented the effective civil disobedience movements of prior generations. “The civil rights movement won the [Civil Rights] Act of 1964,” he wrote, “because it had a radical flank that made it appear as a lesser evil in the eyes of state power.” (His emphasis.)

His point wasn’t that the movement should give up non-violent tactics or workaday organizing. A long section praises occupations of Germany coal mines that Malm has participated in—via the Ende Gelände movement—as an admirably disruptive example of non-violent direct action, not unlike those that have helped stop pipeline projects in the U.S. He urges for the climate movement, instead, to put property destruction back on the menu. The nuts and bolts of that are, admittedly, almost alarmingly easy these days: Armed with the internet, just about anyone with enough motivation—the film shows—can learn how to build a bomb and research strategic chokepoints for the fossil fuel economy. Goldhammer likewise portrays those high-stakes logistics as an ideal canvas for the sorts of human drama inherent to any underground cell: Will they blow themselves up, as such groups have before? How have they convinced themselves to take such tremendous risks? Will it work?

Other questions don’t lend themselves as well to film. Toward the end of the book, Malm distinguished between actually-existing eco-terrorism in the Global North and the sort he believes should be considered. The “elves” (as members of the Earth Liberation Front are known) have been guilty, in Malm’s eyes, of the same sort of self-indulgent politics that he prods Extinction Rebellion for, albeit with more nefarious, misanthropic politics. Earth First!, ALF and ELF—now even more marginal than in their modest peak in the 1990s and 2000s—mingled “punk and hardcore with dumpster diving and veganism, spiritual voyages and holistic meditation with squatting and guerrilla gardening, fanzines and herbs,” Malm wrote. “All those thousands of monkeywrenching actions achieved little if anything and had no lasting gains to show for them. They were not performed in a dynamic relation to a mass movement, but largely in a void.” When the climate movement finally “took off,” it did so “because it had no connections to the ecosystem of EF!, ALF and ELF.”

