Surviving Germany’s Neo-Nazi Resurgence

The broad sweep of Western history usually gets recounted something like this: In the economic turmoil that followed World War I, fascism rose in Weimar Germany, Hitler surged to power, and Churchill and Roosevelt swooped in to save the day. The victorious Allies quickly de-Nazified the country, and while it suffered during the Cold War split between East and West, its fascist past was truly the past. But in actuality, after World War II, neo-Nazi attacks and organizing never fully abated. Indeed, it became much more visible after the fall of the Berlin Wall and the reunification of East and West Germany in 1990. Since the ’90s, Germany’s neo-Nazi resurgence has gone through ebbs and flows. Most recently, it gathered momentum in 2015 and 2016, following an uptick in immigrants fleeing a civil war in Syria.

And while the national government in Germany is run by a center-left coalition, in recent years there’s been a groundswell of support for the far right. Alternative für Deutschland, or AfD—which might best be described as a far-, far-right party—now holds more than 10 percent of seats in the national Parliament, and even greater sway in local municipalities in the old Soviet, eastern parts of the country, where support for the far right is strongest. The trend is a warning sign for the rest of Europe, and an immediate concern for Germans. Not only has the right’s rise triggered collective apprehension about the same threats to democratic norms that have plagued countries across the West in recent years, it’s also translated into increased threats of violence. The rise of the right and the uptick in violence cannot be detached from the relatively generous stance toward immigration that Germany has taken compared to other European countries. In absolute numbers, it has accepted more refugees than any country in Europe besides Turkey: 2.2 million as of 2022. Between 2012 and 2021, in terms of refugees as a proportion of total population, Germany ranked fifth, behind Turkey, Sweden, Greece, and Malta. As a matter of national policy, Germany has, with the best intentions, dispersed asylum seekers and other immigrants throughout the country. But these seemingly well-intentioned policies have created dangerous situations where people of color are forced to reside in regions that may be hostile to their presence, and where they face greater threats from neo-Nazis and fascists.