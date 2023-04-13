Here Comes the GOP Budget. Are Social Security and Medicare Really Safe?

A partisan standoff is underway in Washington over whether Congress will raise the nation’s debt limit to fund the government’s existing credit obligations, by how much to raise it, and under what conditions.

Republicans face a nonbinding statutory deadline of April 15 to release their budget, but by all accounts, they’re weeks or even months away from finalizing the details. They insist they won’t touch popular entitlement programs like Medicare and Social Security, but protecting social safety net programs is a relatively new position for the GOP. Last June, the 176-member Republican Study Committee, or RSC, published a plan that would raise the eligibility age for Medicare—the equivalent of a cut. As the largest subgroup within the House GOP conference, the RSC holds tremendous sway, and its leaders have risen to the highest echelons in Republican politics.