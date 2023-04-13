Here Comes the GOP Budget. Are Social Security and Medicare Really Safe?

This wasn’t the first time the RSC had proposed overhauling entitlements. In 2005, the RSC called for $200 billion in cuts to Medicare while raising premiums in its 2005 budget proposal, when then–RSC Chairman Mike Pence led the charge to privatize Social Security.

“Conservatives want to see personal retirement accounts that have immediate relevance to younger Americans, that they can see the value, and that will require that they be big and that they be implemented in the final bill without delay,” said Pence at the time. That proposal ultimately failed as Democrats pilloried the Republican plan, which was deeply unpopular.

In 2019, Donald Trump’s budget proposal called for slashing Medicare, Medicaid, and Social Security. Trump’s deputy budget director at the time was Russell Vought, now the House GOP’s debt limit consigliere. Vought worked his way up to budget director, then executive director at the RSC between 2004 and 2008.