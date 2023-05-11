Medical Mysteries Are the New True Crime

Medical writing has always contained an element of the whodunit. Physicians are “like Dashiell Hammett’s Sam Spade,” the psychiatrist and medical anthropologist Arthur Kleinman has written. They are trained to see symptoms as “clues to disease, evidence of a ‘natural’ process, a physical entity to be discovered or uncovered.” Neurologist and writer Oliver Sacks, New York Times columnist and real-life Dr. House Lisa Sanders, medical mystery writer Berton Roueché—these are the authorities who brought the clinical case study into the mainstream.

In recent years, however, the structure of the traditional mystery, in which the doctor leads the investigation, has broken down. In particular, patients with chronic health issues, including long Covid, chronic Lyme, and myalgic encephalomyelitis/chronic fatigue syndrome, have found themselves thrust into a debate about whether their conditions exist at all. For these individuals, the medical establishment often provides few answers and even less guidance. By necessity, the patient becomes their own detective.

Meghan O’Rourke, a regular contributor to The New Yorker and The Atlantic, has been investigating her own symptoms for a decade, a search culminating in The Invisible Kingdom. Cheryl Strayed has observed that Porochista Khakpour’s 2018 Sick—her account of life with chronic Lyme—“reads like a mystery.” In her 2021 book, The Lady’s Handbook for Her Mysterious Illness, Sarah Ramey writes that she “Miss Marpled for my life” after a botched procedure left her “undead.” In her new book A Matter of Appearance, Emily Wells likens her body to an “escape room” she can’t quite solve. Allison Behringer’s confessional, critically acclaimed podcast Bodies (tagline: “a show about people solving the mysteries of their bodies”) is now in its fourth season. And sickfluencers dominate TikTok, YouTube, and Instagram. Everyone is their own cold case, waiting impatiently to be solved.