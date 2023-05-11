Medical Mysteries Are the New True Crime

For the mysteriously ill, friends, family, and health care providers all too easily assume the role of judge and jury. Ramey meets a series of disbelieving doctors, including one who storms out of the clinic when she cries from the pain of a physical exam—and later leaves a note in her shared medical record accusing her of drug-seeking behaviors. When Emma Bolden, whose 2022 memoir The Tiger and the Cage

documents her endometriosis, is hemorrhaging after a hysterectomy, she can’t get the doctor who performed the surgery to return her calls. Everyone, it seems, loses friends en masse over the long and lonely housebound years.

Reasonable doubt is elemental to justice, or so we are told. But sociologist Arthur Frank argues in his treatise The Wounded Storyteller that the real motivation for disbelief may be fear: “All of us on the outside of some chaos want assurances that if we fell in, we could get out,” he writes. For physicians, this inclination to deny the suffering of others is only exacerbated by their training. “The nagging worry is that if you can’t see it objectively, you are missing something medically or being bamboozled somehow—fooled by the patient,” one researcher tells O’Rourke. The myth of the malingerer—an individual who feigns illness and/or refuses to get better for their social or material benefit—remains potent. When doctors can’t name what is afflicting O’Rourke or Khakpour or Ramey, they opt for a simpler solution: antidepressants.

Invalidation is a recurring plot point, the clinical equivalent of a red herring that leads to the premature closing of the case. In many health care settings today, patients are asked to choose between what Frank calls “narrative surrender” to a physician’s interpretation of their body—even as it flies in the face of lived experience—or go it alone.