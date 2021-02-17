The Consolations of the Illness Memoir

A peppy but tempered optimism suffuses the book. Even as she asserts that chronic illness is always changing and never over—confronting, in theory, the sheer overwhelmingness of the fear, the grief, and the uncertainty—she insists on making it sound manageable, and she tends to resolve the harder, or existential, elements of chronic illness rather than confront them or simply let them stand. “Chronically ill people grieve two versions of ourselves: The people we were before we got sick and the future, healthy versions that don’t exist (or, at least, look much different from what we’d imagined),” she writes. She introduces the idea of “ambiguous loss”: a type of grief that arises when there is no clear outcome. That ambiguity, Miller acknowledges, can prevent resolution. Indeed, although her illness is chronic and therefore inherently unresolvable, she allows herself the arc of resolution, as though she had been sick and now is cured. Perhaps that’s because, as Miller shares, she is currently in remission, thanks to finding a medication that resolves her symptoms for the time being. “Platitudes are annoying, but I’ve learned over the last decade that sometimes they’re true: There is light at the end of the tunnel, time does heal, and the sun will come out tomorrow—so long as you do the work,” she writes.

At one point, she brings up medical PTSD—a specific kind of post-traumatic stress that she argues, in loose hyperbole, is “criminally under-researched” and is common for those who have experienced a life-threatening medical event—but she prefers to focus on “post-traumatic growth,” defined by positive psychological change after an experience of adversity. While it’s a natural, and perhaps even constructive, habit to seek what’s positive in an ordeal, her attempts to be analytical, or to unearth something undiscussed or underappreciated about the experience of illness, is softened by the desire to find an upside. She confidently places herself and her book among those that assure readers that the suffering and loss of disease can be redeemed by spiritual or psychological gains. More than many contemporary memoirists, who are increasingly skeptical that meaning can be wrung from such painful experiences or that they follow any logic, she wants to transmit her hard-won lessons to her reader. Miller’s sunniness doesn’t admit the possibility that chronic illness can be shattering. Her title is not tongue-in-cheek: In her view, what doesn’t kill you really does make you stronger.

Illness disrupts our peaceful assumption that life will steadily continue as it has until now.

Reading the book, I was often reminded of Nancy Mairs. An essayist practiced at rhetorical argument, Mairs suffered from multiple sclerosis for much of her adult life; her late-middle-age essay collection about her progressive disability, Waist-High in the World: A Life Among the Nondisabled, guides us through episodes and scenes of her life that may, to an outsider, seem abject or pitiable but, in Mairs’s telling, are full of joie de vivre and lightness as well as determination and, yes, loss. She eschews direct advice to the reader, instead using her artfully rendered personal story, which includes meditations on what it has meant to find herself disabled, and what has really been taken away (not as much as you’d think), as an illustration. Her story isn’t one of triumph or restitution, but a glimpse into what her life is truly like. Miller, meanwhile, argues that illness allows the sick person to reevaluate what’s serving them and what isn’t. For her, illness grants perspective.

Reading Miller and Mairs side by side, I had the feeling that some of the difference in approach might be due to Miller’s age and life stage. As Hawkins, Conway, and others make clear, illness disrupts our peaceful assumption that life will steadily continue as it has until now. Illness is a place where a person comes up against the limits of their being—the physical limits of the living body, yes, but also mortality. Writing in her early thirties about the experience of her twenties, Miller recounts how, prior to getting sick, she saw the world as a series of accomplishments to achieve and challenges to conquer. Some of her growing awareness of what really matters (contentment and self-love rather than accolades) seems like the realization of a young woman who might have come to the same conclusions with time, illness or not. The invincibility of youth yields to the temperance and perspective of age. Mairs, for her part, shows none of that, perhaps because she had already had such realizations long ago.