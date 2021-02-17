The Consolations of the Illness Memoir

In the United States, sufferers of illnesses as disparate as Crohn’s disease and migraine have more in common than they might elsewhere in the world: They each have to navigate an extortionate, elaborate, and emotionally draining private health care system. Miller connects her own experience to the American health care industry as a whole, from a several-billion-dollar wellness industry peddling dubious cures and therapies to a medical system in which doctors typically give their patients 11 seconds to explain their symptoms before they interrupt them. “This book isn’t about the American health-care system and it’s entirely about the American health-care system,” she says, and she demonstrates all the ways that system isn’t set up to accommodate people who are unwell: insurance companies denying treatment without aggressive wrangling; limited paid sick leave and a work culture of playing hurt; doctors who fail to communicate what it means, emotionally, to live with chronic illness. Her advice is empathetic but pragmatic, avoiding the existential quandaries that chronic illness presents.

A peppy but tempered optimism suffuses the book. Even as she asserts that chronic illness is always changing and never over—confronting, in theory, the sheer overwhelmingness of the fear, the grief, and the uncertainty—she insists on making it sound manageable, and she tends to resolve the harder, or existential, elements of chronic illness rather than confront them or simply let them stand. “Chronically ill people grieve two versions of ourselves: The people we were before we got sick and the future, healthy versions that don’t exist (or, at least, look much different from what we’d imagined),” she writes. She introduces the idea of “ambiguous loss”: a type of grief that arises when there is no clear outcome. That ambiguity, Miller acknowledges, can prevent resolution. Indeed, although her illness is chronic and therefore inherently unresolvable, she allows herself the arc of resolution, as though she had been sick and now is cured. Perhaps that’s because, as Miller shares, she is currently in remission, thanks to finding a medication that resolves her symptoms for the time being. “Platitudes are annoying, but I’ve learned over the last decade that sometimes they’re true: There is light at the end of the tunnel, time does heal, and the sun will come out tomorrow—so long as you do the work,” she writes.

At one point, she brings up medical PTSD—a specific kind of post-traumatic stress that she argues, in loose hyperbole, is “criminally under-researched” and is common for those who have experienced a life-threatening medical event—but she prefers to focus on “post-traumatic growth,” defined by positive psychological change after an experience of adversity. While it’s a natural, and perhaps even constructive, habit to seek what’s positive in an ordeal, her attempts to be analytical, or to unearth something undiscussed or underappreciated about the experience of illness, is softened by the desire to find an upside. She confidently places herself and her book among those that assure readers that the suffering and loss of disease can be redeemed by spiritual or psychological gains. More than many contemporary memoirists, who are increasingly skeptical that meaning can be wrung from such painful experiences or that they follow any logic, she wants to transmit her hard-won lessons to her reader. Miller’s sunniness doesn’t admit the possibility that chronic illness can be shattering. Her title is not tongue-in-cheek: In her view, what doesn’t kill you really does make you stronger.