The Shaky Afterlife of Norman Mailer

Mailer was drawn to men who had committed unthinkable acts—prisoners such as Gary Gilmore, who murdered two young Mormon men during robberies that netted him barely a few hundred dollars, and John Henry Abbott, a career criminal who, in the late 1970s, began writing to Mailer about his life in prison. Mailer supported him in his efforts to turn his letters into a book, In the Belly of the Beast, as a result of which Abbott secured a pardon. Within days of his release (and a good review at The New York Times), Abbott murdered a restaurant manager in the East Village after being refused a key to the bathroom.

Out of his relationships with prisoners, Mailer wrote his most successful book, The Executioner’s Song, with help from his researcher and “packager” Lawrence Schiller, who assembled interviews, court transcripts, and correspondence that Mailer delivered in large verbatim chunks throughout the book. A lifetime serial offender, as well as a talented artist, Gilmore (like Mailer) was filled with passionate intensity. With two first-degree murder convictions, he refused to appeal his death sentence and in fact fought to be executed as swiftly as possible, eventually “winning” a long legal battle that resulted in his execution by firing squad in 1977. Unlike Dreiser’s An American Tragedy, in which a young man kills in seeking money and success, Gilmore kills only to echo the damage of his fragile, fractured self; and his story provides all the existential drama that Mailer spent his youth learning to tell. On every page, Mailer presents a sympathetic vision of people with nothing to lose who still manage to keep on losing. They can’t afford the children they bring into the world while they’re still practically children themselves; they can’t afford to keep the cars running that take them back and forth between poorly paying jobs and run-down rental accommodations; and the only consolations they can (barely) afford are cheap booze and sex. Executioner’s Song was Mailer’s only book after The Naked and the Dead that didn’t get weighed down by tendentious philosophical arguments. And while it goes on far too long, it leaves behind a large reverberating memory when it’s over.

It is understandable that Mailer’s tendency to set impossibly high goals for himself led to his long hiatus from fiction in the 1950s and ’60s; what is less understandable is why his production of really bad journalism received so many critical accolades—including a Pulitzer for one of his worst books, The Armies of the Night, in 1969. Originally a series of reported essays for Harper’s, Mailer recounts his involvement with an anti-Vietnam demonstration at the Pentagon, accompanied by roughly 70,000 young people prepared to ignite their draft cards in the company of notable activists that included Dr. Spock, Dwight MacDonald, Robert Lowell, and Abbie Hoffman. Mailer’s representation of events veers wildly from disconnected poetic blather to deeply confusing interior reflections. (Subtitled “History as a Novel; The Novel as History,” it qualifies as neither.)