Fossil Fuel Executives Are War Profiteers

Russia invaded as demand was ticking back up due to loosening pandemic restrictions. With less supply readily available and Western countries shunning Russian fossil fuels via sanctions, producers could fetch higher prices. As Woods admitted last year, oil refiners had “created this hole with a lot more capacity coming off-line without a whole lot of new capacity.… That capacity is not coming on. So we’ve got this gap, demand recovers, and we don’t have the capacity to meet that, which has led to a record, record-high refining margins.”

Those record-high margins brought even happier news for producers: The fact that fuel prices were rising let them ask governments, which were eager to lower them, for more handouts. In the United States, the Biden administration has gone out of its way to entice polluters into producing, going so far as to essentially guarantee them a price floor through promises to buy up barrels to refill the Strategic Petroleum Reserve after drawing it down. European governments have relaxed their stances against new fossil fuel development to avert fears of a gas crisis. Governments, that is, are prodding some of the world’s most profitable companies with incentives to chase higher prices.

Such dynamics have helped bring about something like a revolution in how policymakers think about inflation. For decades, economists spread—and media accounts repeated—the idea that inflation was generally the consequence of “overheating.” By that story, spendthrift governments juiced up the economy with too much spending or too-low interest rates. These favorable conditions for investment led too many firms to hire too many workers. That workers could easily go find another job gave them too much negotiating power to demand even more money from their bosses. As a result, workers were making too much money, raising costs for firms while buying too many things; demand outstripped supply. The fix was similarly straightforward: getting the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates, and discouraging investment to the point where companies would stop hiring and paying such allegedly lavish wages. Disempowered workers—or those thrown off the job—would spend less, alleviating demand for key goods and allowing prices to settle.