Fossil Fuel Executives Are War Profiteers

That shouldn’t suggest ExxonMobil and other fossil fuel companies are on the wrong side of the war in Ukraine—they just happen to be making bank off the fact that it’s happening. After Russia invaded in March 2022, they made a show of broadcasting their solidarity with the country and compliance with Western sanctions. And they did take a short-term hit for it: Exxon lost $3.4 billion for exiting its operations in Russia. But the economic and political ripple effects of the war soon redounded to the energy giants’ benefit. By year’s end, ExxonMobil had made a record $55.7 billion.

The spoils of war aren’t distributed equally, though. Beyond the combat deaths and devastation that have helped fuel Woods’s and his colleagues’ rising fortunes are the declining wages of his own workforce. As Exxon returned 86 percent more to its shareholders amid surging profits, the median salary for Exxon employees fell 9 percent in 2022 from 2021. Such trends were mirrored at other companies. Chevron’s median worker pay dropped 12 percent while its profits doubled; in January, Chevron announced plans to triple its budget for share buybacks to $75 billion.



UMass-Amherst economists Isabella Weber and Evan Wasner looked into why profits and prices have risen in a recent working paper—“Sellers’ Inflation, Profits and Conflict: Why Can Large Firms Hike Prices in an Emergency?”—that notes the outsize effect that higher oil and gas prices play in fueling overall inflation. As they explain, the war in Ukraine came at an opportune time for fossil fuel executives. They experienced poor returns over much of the last decade, then Covid-19 shutdowns struck what seemed like a catastrophic blow. Fossil fuel companies begged for bailouts and got some; ExxonMobil lost its spot on the Dow Jones Industrial Average. Corporate managers and their investors wanted to correct for poor performance during the shale boom, when companies drilled so much that they helped lower prices for their product while routinely failing to turn a profit. The pandemic, that is, helped solidify a course correction a long time in the making. Companies continued investing less in production even as prices rose, and tried to get their balance sheets in order, paying down debt and delivering bigger payouts to fed-up shareholders.