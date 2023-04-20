Inside the Right-Wing Campaign to Undermine Colombia’s First Leftist Leader

Petro’s election was a bitter blow to the old elite, particularly as the left in Colombia had never before won power, in contrast to the case in most Latin American countries. This weakness was due in part to decades of repression by security forces and paramilitaries. The Patriotic Union, a party formed in the 1980s by leftist activists and guerillas who had laid down their weapons, was literally exterminated: More than 4,000 of its elected officials, candidates, and members were murdered between its founding and the outlawing of the party’s decimated rump in 2002.

That year marked the election of President Álvaro Uribe, who held office until 2010. Now a senator and the most prominent right-wing leader, Uribe has been widely accused of having close ties to paramilitaries; his brother reportedly ran one called Twelve Apostles from a family ranch. During Uribe’s presidency, security forces assassinated thousands of civilians in poor barrios, transported the corpses to war zones, and claimed they were leftist rebels killed in combat. Political violence is still fairly common. Last year, more than 200 social leaders were murdered, mostly by paramilitaries and narcotrafficking groups that continue to control a large swath of territory.

Human rights abuses never disrupted ties between the U.S. and Colombia, Washington’s closest South American ally. The Clinton administration’s Plano Colombia funneled billions of dollars in aid to the country, mostly military assistance provided to fight drug traffickers and leftist insurgents. Today, American soldiers are allowed to operate from seven Colombian military bases. The Biden administration designated the country a “Major Non-NATO Ally” in March 2022, and during a visit to Washington by then Defense Minister Diego Molano, Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin declared that the groundwork had been laid “for us to work together even more closely to make our neighborhoods safer.” In Colombia, Molano is best known for dismissing public outrage and calls for his resignation following a 2021 government airstrike against a rebel camp that killed several children, saying the victims had been indoctrinated with leftist ideology, adding, “It’s not like they were studying for their school exams.”