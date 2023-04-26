The Road to Nowhere

Henry: I believe that the statistics I’ve heard about the undertaker parking requirements is that there are, if you survey the nation’s parking requirements, something like 14 different characteristics associated with funeral homes are counted in the various parking requirements. Those requirements are designed to accommodate basically everybody who wants to drive somewhere at the busiest moment of the day of the week. They’re always built for maximum occupancy. Perhaps the more interesting way to answer your question is to say that the parking requirement comes from a well-intentioned but misguided effort to solve the traffic problem. In the middle of the twentieth century, there were too many cars in cities. City planners recognized the root of the problem was that there was nowhere to park, and they thought, “Well, we could build all the garages,” but that would be very expensive, and then half the land in the city would be off the property tax rolls because it would be public parking lots. So why don’t we require every private developer, every owner to provide a certain amount of parking and it has been the driving force behind the way buildings look, behind the way transit functions, behind the feel of a downtown for the last 60 or 70 years.

Alex: Once you understand this, you can recognize this immediately, but I don’t know if people can realize this until they know the history here, but the reason older buildings, older neighborhoods, older cities look so much more different than newer ones. It’s about the fact they were built around parking.

Henry: Yeah, people look back at the neighborhoods that were built 100 years ago, and they say, “Why can’t we do it like that anymore?” There are many reasons those neighborhoods can’t be built today, but a big one is parking. On the level of an individual building, the requirement to provide parking works its way into the architecture because parking takes up a lot of space and it costs a lot of money to build. By requiring parking of all these places, you make it basically impossible to put up a row of brownstone and provide two parking spaces per unit. That’s just not going to work.

Alex: Mm-hmm. You couldn’t put up Fenway Park… It’d have to be surrounded by parking garages now.

Henry: Yeah, Fenway Park and Dodger Stadium. That’s the comparison. That’s pre-parking America and post-parking America. Actually Dodger Stadium is one-tenth the footprint of the actual parking lot outside.

Laura: So when you look at these parking requirements and residential development, there have been some pretty intense fights in some communities about new buildings going up, and the community requiring parking and feeling that space is being taken away. Can you tell us about some of those controversies?

Henry: I wish I knew exactly how often it happens. There are many, many individual stories of affordable housing complexes, apartments, grocery stores being turned away from a neighborhood because people are concerned that the new development is going to have a negative impact on their public parking supply. I found in, for example, a study from Melbourne, Australia, which is obviously not the U.S. but has similar land use policies, more than half of 300 appeals that were lodged against new housing cited parking as a significant issue.

Laura: So there’s this dynamic where having a place to store our cars seems to come before having a place for people to live.

Henry: I think it’s very explicit. Zoning puts a limit on how many new housing units you can put on a property, but it puts a minimum requirement on how many parking spaces you need to put on that property. As a result, we have a housing shortage and a parking surplus.

Laura: One of the really intriguing things about your book is the idea that parking encourages people to use their cars more. If there were less parking, that would actually contribute to helping us get to a point where people are driving less.

Henry: Yeah. I think that’s one of the more counterintuitive things about parking. It turns out that the more parking you build, the more people drive. That’s not just because parking functions as a subsidy for car ownership. If you require parking of every new or renovated building, you’re essentially bundling the cost of storing that car into the cost of that new building. So it gets borne by the tenants or the grocery store or whoever moves into that. But perhaps the more fundamental issue is that when you build a lot of parking in a neighborhood, you reduce the density of interesting things to do there that are not parking.

Alex: That seems like a really important point. It’s not the same as induced demand on a highway where you’re like, “We provide so much parking. It encourages people to drive because now it’s easy to park wherever you want to go.” It’s that, by requiring parking everywhere, we make it unpleasant to get to places in a way that is not by driving.

Henry: One of the ironies of it is that, and there have been studies of this, people are much more willing to walk from a parking space in a neighborhood that has density. Where you’re walking past treeline, streets, shops, there’s things to do, people on the street, etc. Whereas when you’re parking at the mall, your tolerance for the distance and the amount of minutes you have to walk goes way down.

Laura: Mm-hmm. The fact that you’re going to have to just wade through these expanses of concrete has become a fact of life. One thing that really interested me about all this history was that it didn’t even used to be normal to park your car on the street. In New York, this wasn’t even allowed until the 1950s. Why did that



Henry: In part because more people owned automobiles, and so there simply just was a need for parking on the street, and people just started breaking the law in a way that the city realized they were maybe helpless to stop. But perhaps the more fundamental thing happening there is that the suburbs are booming and in the suburbs, everybody has a place to store their car. Cities got really scared by that, and they responded to the threat of the suburbs by saying, “We have to make our parking up to suburban standards.” It’s tragic because in the effort to do so, they very nearly destroyed themselves.

Alex: So we’ve seen the results of that experiment in trying to respond to the threat of the suburbs, which by large has not been good for cities. My question is now that evidence is in, has there been any movement on this idea of there’s too much free parking?

Henry: Yes and no. If you go to your average community meeting and you ask specifically about parking, people will tell you there’s not enough, and they will strongly resist any attempt to take back parking that they feel is theirs. I found this study of 12,000 U.S. adults, which reports that more than half of baby boomers said free parking was more important than affordable housing.

Alex: Completely unsurprising, but just utterly depressing.

Henry: And that was in the abstract.

Alex: That’s not in my neighborhood. That’s just like in general.

Laura: We saw a concrete version of this play out with the dining sheds during Covid in New York. We had an attempt to create streets with more life in them because people had to eat outside for a while, and we have these restaurant dining sheds and streets in New York that began to feel like Paris or Athens or something. I thought it was very nice. But you hear people complaining constantly that, “Well that was a spot I used to park my car in outside my apartment building.” That’s what’s been driving a lot of the opposition to these sheds. People talk about rats, but I think actually they resent the sheds taking up all parking spots.

Henry: Totally. The thing about the sheds that makes me hopeful is that when you take away parking, but you show people what else might be possible in place of that parking, then maybe the politics start to change a little bit. One of the places that we’ve seen a lot of movement is getting rid of these parking requirement laws that took shape from 1950 to 2015. In the last six or seven years, we’re talking about literally dozens of cities that have realized that these rules don’t make sense. What’s interesting about it is that this is for parking that hasn’t yet been built. We’re not taking away anybody’s parking, but it’s up to the developer and the architect to decide how much parking they want to build. That’s been very popular and I think there’s a good reason for that. On the left, you have people who say, “It’s very clear that these requirements prevent us from building affordable housing.” Then on the right, you have this realization that it’s one of the more senseless instances of the government telling you what you can and can’t do with your property.

Alex: I want to build a white castle, and you’re telling me the government says how many parking spaces I will have to put in front of it?

Henry: Exactly.

Alex: There is change. I feel like we should give, because he’s mentioned your book, some credit to the academic who did a lot to bring this parking stuff to light, Donald Shoup.

Henry: Yeah, Donald Shup was trained as an economist. He’s professor of urban planning at the University of California in Los Angeles. At the time when the ink was just drying on all these laws requiring new parking, he started looking at it and saying, “Is this a good idea?” How did this become the number one use of land in some cities? If it’s always free when you park there, then who pays for it? He spent basically 40 years churning out papers on this subject, culminating in this gigantic 750-page book called The High Cost of Free Parking, and it totally revolutionized the field. There’s now perhaps a dozen academics who are working on parking studies full-time. And obviously, legions of activists who have come away from reading Don’s book and realize that it’s a very attractive theory of what’s gone wrong in urban planning because it’s so simple. You don’t need a traffic engineering degree to go to a city and look at all this parking and say this is all completely backward in so many ways.

Alex: The other beauty of it is that you don’t need to change the character of a society to address these problems.

Henry: Right. you look at what happens when these requirements get repealed and you see that when the market functions free from these laws, and when people are free to make their own decisions about how much parking they want to provide, how much parking they want in a condo they buy, or a unit they rent, they generally want a lot less parking than the law previously required. For example, for the last 10 years, Seattle has allowed developers to build apartments without parking, in certain locations near transit. And this came during a massive building boom in Seattle and they permitted 60,000 housing units between 2012 and 2017. Seventy percent of them had parking anyway, but they built 40 percent less parking than they would’ve built had they been subject to those old parking laws. And the bottom line on this is that 18,000 fewer spaces were built over a period of five years in one city. That amounts to a savings of $540 million.

Alex: And society didn’t collapse in Seattle.

Henry: Society actually did collapse in Seattle, but it wasn’t because of the parking spaces.

Alex: Yeah, no, that’s right. I forgot. But if I’m forced to imagine a world without free on-street parking, it sounds like hell to me. Is there by chance anywhere in the world where something like that has already been tried?

Henry: Well, it’s funny you should ask, Alex, because in Japan, they have a pretty radical policy where to buy a car, you need to show that you have a place to park it. As a result you get these really lovely neighborhood streets where there’s people driving, but there’s also people walking and riding bicycles and the shops and the apartments come right up to the road and it feels very distinctive. I’m sure if you’ve seen a photo of a Japanese street, you’ve noticed that there’s something different. Now that you realize there’s no parking on the side, you’ll look at it again. You’ll say, “Oh, that’s what it is.”

Alex: Thank you so much Henry, and I will be thinking of you next time I’m circling the block.

Henry Grabar: Thank you for having me.

Laura: Henry Grabar’s book, Paved Paradise, is available now.

