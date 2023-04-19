We Can Have It All: Shorter Commutes, Less Traffic. Why Aren’t We Doing It?

Second, while it’s true that institutional change is a better tool for fighting climate change than individual behavior, some institutional change will require individuals to change their behavior—which they frequently resist. Oxford wanted to speed up buses, for example. That requires fewer cars in the way, which requires institutional changes that make driving more difficult. The institutional change needed to fight global warming will also require behavior shifts: Given that the transportation sector and private car ownership represent a huge chunk of the world’s climate emissions, there’s no path to limiting warming that doesn’t involve reducing driving. Unfortunately, few motorists are willing to agree with Gorz and redefine their definitions of freedom to make the switch to transit, cycling and walking, even if doing so would save them time.

Third, Covid-related mask mandates and vaccine requirements unleased a new level of conspiratorial thinking, even among those not otherwise inclined toward it. You might not be aware of any plot to force people out of their cars right now, the thinking goes, but in 2019 there was no plan to force people to stay in their homes or get a needle in their arm. Who’s to say what will be next?

Fourth, the death threats received by Moreno and the vitriol levied at officials in Oxford by angry protestors may make leaders in other cities wary of pursuing policies that address traffic congestion, climate change, or any related issue. If making it easier for people to walk to the grocery store or ride the bus can provoke this kind of reaction, would any elected official want to take the risk?