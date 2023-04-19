We Can Have It All: Shorter Commutes, Less Traffic. Why Aren’t We Doing It?

The time drivers waste in traffic disproves the idea that car culture maximizes individual freedom, social philosopher and journalist Andreas Gorz argued in his 1973 essay “The Social Ideology of the Motorcar.” “In the final analysis,” Gorz wrote, “the car wastes more time than it saves and creates more distance than it overcomes. Of course, you can get yourself to work doing 60 mph, but that’s because you live 30 miles from your job and are willing to give half an hour to the last 6 miles.”

The many efforts to change this by easing congestion haven’t worked. In 2015, California completed a $1.6 billion project to widen a perpetually clogged 10-mile portion of the 405 Freeway. Four years later, there was no improvement: Travel times either remained the same or got worse, depending on the time of day. Induced demand—the theory that widening roads to speed up traffic almost always results in more cars and more congestion—was proven right.

If we want to save the time we currently spend in cars, the simplest way to do that is to reduce the distance cars have created in our built environment: Proximity, not horsepower, enables freedom and convenience. This is the heart of an idea called the 15-minute city.

Conceived in 2016 by Carlos Moreno, a professor at the Sorbonne, the 15-minute city is a conceptual blueprint for urban planning where most people’s daily needs—including schools, shopping, work, and more—are located within a short walk or bicycle ride from just about anywhere. Cars are not banned but tamed, with street designs that discourage their use for all but essential trips. Without the need to burn fossil fuels to buy groceries or take children to school, air pollution and carbon emissions are greatly reduced. Residents experience better health outcomes and improved quality of life.

If we want to save the time we currently spend in cars, the simplest way to do that is to reduce the distance cars have created in our built environment.

Moreno’s catchall term for this idea is novel, but the ideas behind it are not; they draw on principles that have organized human civilizations for millennia, at least until the twentieth century, when the automobile disrupted everything. In the 1920s, partially in response to the rise of cars, American urban planner Clarence Perry proposed the “neighborhood unit,” in which a central municipal building such as a school would form the center of a circle with a quarter-mile radius. Streets within the circle would be designed to discourage through traffic and promote walking for most daily needs. (It takes about 10 to 15 minutes for the average human to walk a half-mile, the diameter of Perry’s circular unit.)