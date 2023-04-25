Why Fox News Is Going to Get Worse—a Lot Worse

But rest assured, Fox will get worse because that is all Fox has done over the past two decades. They feel zero shame. No, more than that—they actively reject shame. Shame is for sissies. Shame is for liberals. This is true of the entire right, by the way. Go look up what 1960s Supreme Court Justice Abe Fortas did to force his resignation. If you compare it to what we now know Clarence Thomas has done, it will seem like a joke. But shame existed back then, and Fortas was shamed into resigning for the good of the court. The only thing Thomas is going to do is write or join opinions outlawing gay marriage and other things America strongly supports, while continuing to vacation at Harlan Crow’s estates, smoke his cigars, and get five-minute standing ovations at Federalist Society dinners from all the people who agree that shame is for girly-men.

Fox will get worse because Fox is the unchained id of the American right, and there exists no superego (the self-critical conscience) on the right to check it. This is very important for non-righties to understand. Every important political movement in U.S. history, every movement that really sought political power, has been, to some extent, self-policing and self-regulating. The labor movement tossed out the communists (for the most part). The civil rights movement rejected violence. Even the New Right of the early 1960s banished the blatant anti-Semites. They had some shame, and they cared about mainstream credibility. But now, Fox doesn’t have to care about mainstream credibility. It despises mainstream credibility. All it has to care about is its viewers, and to its viewers, mainstream credibility is right up there on the desirability meter with syphilis.