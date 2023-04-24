Tucker Carlson’s Firing Was Hilarious

We know very little about Carlson’s firing. We know that it was abrupt: When Monday began, Fox News was planning on airing Tucker Carlson Tonight. He was let go before noon. The timing suggests acrimony—a lot of acrimony in fact. Carlson was not allowed to have a final show; staffers at the network, and even at his own show, were not given forewarning. Only a brief statement was sent out.



We know that the timing is almost certainly significant. Last week, Fox News settled a lawsuit with Dominion Voting Systems in which it will pay nearly $800 million, an acknowledgment that it ran several false claims about election fraud during the 2020 election and its aftermath. While a few of those claims came from Carlson, many of the most damaging leaks surfaced during the lawsuit did. Dominion gained access to Carlson’s texts and found a trove of embarrassing statements: Carlson, who has vocally backed Trump on television texted that he “passionately hated” the former president and thought his lawyers were fools. These texts confirmed what everyone pretty much already knew: That Carlson was a fraud, that he was playing a character on television, that he viewed his audience with contempt. And yet, in spite of all of this, there was little sign that his credibility with his audience had taken a hit.



Carlson also repeatedly slammed Fox News’ management, writing “Do the executives understand how much credibility and trust we’ve lost with our audience?” a day after the network called the election for Joe Biden. “Those f-----s are destroying our credibility,” Carlson wrote in another text. “A combination of incompetent liberals and top leadership with too much pride to back down is what’s happening.” These statements, according to The Washington Post’s Jeremy Barr and Sarha Ellison, contributed to his departure. Beyond that, however, we don’t know much.

