Tucker Carlson’s Firing Was Hilarious

Carlson’s whole deal was premised on the idea that he was fundamentally unaccountable—so popular that there was nothing the network could do to rein him in. He could say whatever he wanted about minorities, women, and his bosses, and no one could bat an eye: Success had rendered him bulletproof. As it turns out, while he may be popular, he’s not as beloved as he thought. He regularly pulled two million viewers, thanks in part to his hateful schtick (that schtick being telling his viewers that they are about to be systematically murdered by their political opponents and/or immigrants while cocking his head like a confounded dog) and thanks in part to his place at the heart of Fox’s prime-time lineup. It didn’t matter. He got knifed anyway.



But what really makes this funny is the element of surprise. Carlson’s firing was genuinely unexpected. Unexpected things happen all the time, of course. Usually these things are terrible: natural disasters, mass shootings, environmental and economic devastation. They are moments that remind you of the precarity of life and the general sense that things are going off the rails—that our lives are not only uncertain but that we are constantly making life on this planet worse and not better. Tucker getting fired from Fox News is not like that. Fox News may get worse. (It probably will!) Life on this planet may get worse. (It probably will!) But Tucker Carlson losing his job as the American right’s most influential voice makes things a little bit better, if only for a moment.



It’s also funny because Carlson truly deserves it. If anything, this moment recalls the time that Donald Trump caught Covid-19—another moment when someone whose whole deal was premised on never facing consequences for his actions had to face consequences (or at least a version of them) for perhaps the first time. Mostly though, Tucker Carlson getting fired is funny because he’s a terrible person who has made this country a demonstrably worse place.

