We’ve Solved the Mystery of Kyrsten Sinema

I ask her if there’s any ideological through line at all that explains the various votes she’s taken in the Senate. She thinks about it before answering, “No.” She says she’s guided by an unchanging set of “values”—she mentions freedom, opportunity, and security—that virtually all Americans share. When it comes to legislating, Sinema sees herself as “practical”—a dealmaker, a problem solver. And if taking every policy question on a case-by-case basis bewilders some in Washington, Sinema says it’s just her nature. Even in her private life, she tells me, she’s prone to slow, painstaking deliberation.

This is both plausible and a bunch of nonsense. Sinema may have no deep-seated ideological core—her voting history suggests as much. Saying that her votes are threaded together by “freedom, opportunity, and security” is both Beltway pabulum and something that Sinema may earnestly believe. Regardless, it doesn’t actually mean anything: She’s just saying stuff in the absence of a tidy or compelling argument.



Sinema is undoubtedly setting up to run for reelection as a pragmatic dealmaker. “Nothing she said in our conversations left me with the impression that she was putting a few final touches on her senatorial legacy on her way out the door to the private sector,” writes Robert Draper in the Times. “At the same time, Sinema—whom even her closest friends describe as calculated, and who described herself to me as ‘very intentional’ and ‘a planner’—almost never telegraphs her strategy.” Perhaps because he was unable to divine that strategy, Draper spends much of his profile depicting Sinema doing the work of legislating: winning over Republicans, putting together decent, not great bills on issues like gun control that probably wouldn’t have passed without careful consideration of the other side. Coppins, similarly thwarted in his assignment to solve this non-mystery, likewise depicts Sinema as an irritant who also gets things done—someone who doesn’t play the normal Beltway games (by not talking to the press), but who does possess some of the ancient senatorial arts (talking to people from the other party).



Sinema’s argument is that it doesn’t matter what she believes because she’s singularly focused on something few in Washington are: actually getting things done. This would be compelling if there were much evidence that it were true. Again, the gun control bill was pretty good! The infrastructure bill was fine! But most of Sinema’s time exercising power has been about not getting things done—of being a stick in the mud for the sake of being a stick in the mud. Sinema, for instance, helped block a voting rights bill that would have done a great deal to reverse dozens of suppression efforts underway in red states across the country. She helped tank it. Why? For a reason that made no sense! (The reason is that she thought a voting rights bill should be bipartisan, even though Republicans were the ones throwing up restrictions to the polls.) The bigger, underlying reason for her lack of support for basic voting rights, however, was that she loves the filibuster. Sinema’s main argument for supporting the filibuster is that doing away with it would have lessened her power at a time when a slim Democratic majority meant that she could more or less dictate what did and did not pass.

