How 18 Republicans Just Made Democratic Recapture of the House More Likely

Specifically, the bill would cap discretionary spending at $1.47 trillion over the next fiscal year and let that spending grow only 1 percent each year after. But this, says the White House, would really amount to a 22 percent spending cut across a wide range of popular domestic programs. The proposal includes additional work requirements for recipients of food stamps and those who receive health insurance through the federal government. Such people would have to work more hours than before to receive those benefits. The proposal also makes it more difficult for states to exempt families from requirements to receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits. Overall this is a proposal that fulfills Republicans’ dreams of making it harder for a portion of Americans who need government assistance to actually get it.

In voting for this bill, the Biden-district Republicans who already face a narrow path to winning reelection will face an even narrower path. Take Congressman David Valadao’s district in California. Biden beat Donald Trump in that district by 13 percentage points in the last presidential election. Or Congressman Mike Lawler in New York’s 17th congressional district. Biden won that district by 10 points. Before Lawler, Democrats had represented the 17th district going all the way back to Guy Molinari in 1983. That’s a district that is ripe to flip back to Democrats under the right conditions.

“I think the challenge for being a Republican in a frontline race or a highly vulnerable Republican this election is anything that you do that only crystallizes your MAGA standing amongst the party in a district that is likely to vote for Joe Biden just increases your likelihood of not going back to Washington,” said Democratic strategist Dan Sena, a former executive director of House Democrats’ campaign arm. “The benefits that the David Valadaos, the Don Bacons have had in the past is that they have always been able to make the case that there is something else about them; there is something about their voting record that makes them less MAGA and more moderate.”