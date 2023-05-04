This Is How Biden Gets Kevin McCarthy to Wilt Like a Hothouse Flower

Congress routinely spends more money than it raises through taxes. The difference is debt. For much of American history, Congress assumed responsibility for this debt by authorizing bond issues, and there was no debt ceiling at all. Let me repeat that. Before 1917, there was no debt ceiling. America did not go bankrupt.

When the United States entered World War I, it had to raise money, fast, through Liberty Bonds. After a disappointing first issue, Congress delegated this power to the Treasury. (It also commissioned this propaganda short from Charlie Chaplin.) To maintain some control—over Treasury, not Chaplin—Congress set a war-debt ceiling of $11.5 billion. Such statutory limits were gradually extended to other types of debt, and in 1939 Congress extended the debt limit to virtually all government debt, with an initial aggregate limit of $45 billion.

From the very start, debt limits were demonstrably ineffective at curbing government spending. If you want to reduce consumption, you don’t do it by refusing to pay for the stuff you already bought, and Congress buys a lot of stuff. By 1945, wartime production had required Congress to push the debt limit all the way to $300 billion. Thereafter, the debt limit stabilized at about $275 billion, but in the early 1960s it started climbing again. It’s been climbing ever since. Today the debt limit stands at $34.1 trillion.