This Is How Biden Gets Kevin McCarthy to Wilt Like a Hothouse Flower

“If the debt limit isn’t raised soon, we could go into default as soon as June 1. If that happens, Social Security checks will be delayed or stopped. So will disability benefits for the country’s veterans. Military deployments could be frozen. If we’re lucky, the economy will fall into recession. If we’re unlucky, the global economy will fall into a depression the likes of which we haven’t seen since the 1930s. All because congressional Republicans didn’t feel like paying their own damn bills.”

If Biden gives this speech, whatever mayhem Republican dithering on the debt ceiling is creating in the markets already will accelerate, fast. All Biden will have done is acknowledge what’s true, so he can hardly be blamed. We could see another downgrade of Treasury bonds. We could see all kinds of scary stuff. At some point McCarthy will realize, as The New Republic’s Alex Shephard has written, that he’s in way over his head, and he’ll back down.

If McCarthy holds firm, then Biden will have to explore unilateral options like the Fourteenth Amendment gambit or that silly business of minting a trillion-dollar coin. But uncertainty about how the Supreme Court will greet such maneuvers will only tank the markets further. My guess is that well before that happens, McCarthy will get spooked and cry uncle.