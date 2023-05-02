Democrats Are Making a High-Stakes Bet on the Debt Ceiling

McCarthy has a significant incentive to maintain his position: He underwent 15 grueling votes to obtain his speakership, earned in no small part due to concessions to the far-right flank of the Republican conference. If McCarthy tries to bring forward a clean debt ceiling bill, his leadership could be challenged, threatening his hold on the speaker’s gavel. McCarthy is already walking a political tightrope: Any measure that could obtain Democratic votes would likely lose support from many, if not most, Republicans. Maintaining a firm grip on his caucus may require holding onto Republican demands for as long as possible.

Nevertheless, Senate Democrats agreed that default was not an option—even though it is a distinct possibility. “The question is, when will the Republicans realize that default would be absolutely catastrophic for this country?” argued Senator Gary Peters. “It’s the Republicans that are the ones proposing that. We’re not proposing defaulting.”

The U.S. has teetered perilously close to default before, most recently in a stalemate over raising the limit in 2021. As Congress hurtles toward the “X date”—the day on which the country will no longer be able to fulfill its obligations—it risks significant economic consequences. In 2011, credit agencies downgraded the country’s credit rating for the first time as the U.S. approached default. In that year, House Republicans—emboldened by overwhelming victories in the previous midterm—vowed they would not raise the debt ceiling without extracting some spending cuts. The impasse was temporarily resolved with a deal creating a “supercommittee” to brainstorm ways to cut the deficit, but that effort failed amid partisan disagreements.