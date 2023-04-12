The Inflation Crisis Is Over. You’ll Never Guess Who Deserves the Credit.

It’s axiomatic, according to conservative doctrine, that when the government gives low-income people money, they’ll stop working. But that didn’t happen. When the restaurants and hotels opened back up and nonemergency medical treatment resumed, low-income people went back to work. But to lure them back employers had to increase wages, even after Covid benefits had expired. Why was this so? Writing in The American Prospect in January, Josh Bivens of the nonprofit Economic Policy Institute suggested that a major driver was something he called “severed monopsony.” Monopsony is the tendency of monopoly (in practice, oligopolies) to drive down prices by reducing competition for workers. Severed monopsony is a temporary circumstance in which workers suddenly have time they don’t usually enjoy to cast their net wider for employment opportunities, thereby enhancing their leverage. By this analysis, which I find persuasive, the worker shortage so decried by employers, which is mostly over, should be blamed not on socialism (enhanced government benefits) but on capitalism (enhanced market power for workers).

As a result of their enhanced leverage, low-wage workers (defined as the bottom 10 percent) saw the fastest wage growth during the Covid recovery of any group all the way up to the ninetieth percentile. Real wages for these workers grew 9 percent on average between 2019 and 2022, according to EPI, more than twice the growth for middle-class workers (i.e., the twentieth to eightieth percentiles), with increases tapering off as you rose from lower to higher percentiles. That tapering reversed itself at the ninetieth percentile, where the wage increase on average was 4.9 percent. But that was still well below the 9 percent increase at the bottom.

It was almost as if we’d entered an alternative universe in which income inequality had been reversed. I say “almost” because income growth was still fastest for the fabled 1 percent (at 16 percent) and 0.1 percent (29.2 percent). The rich got richer, but the poor didn’t get poorer.