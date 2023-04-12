The Inflation Crisis Is Over. You’ll Never Guess Who Deserves the Credit.

When a trend sustains itself over a period of 10 months, I’m inclined to judge it significant. When it’s a bad trend, everybody feels comfortable saying we’re in a crisis. When it’s a good trend, nobody wants to acknowledge it.

Why is this so? Partly because economic news has a natural bias toward the negative. Economic contraction is bad for obvious reasons, but economic growth is bad too, because it stokes fears of inflation, which in turn stoke fears of higher interest rates to combat inflation. Economic forecasters are a bit like my late grandmother, who possessed many fine qualities but never beheld a half-full cup in her life. When the Berlin Wall fell, she told me, “Sooner or later, somebody’s going to get knocked off.”

A more charitable explanation is that at any moment there are about a gazillion things that can go wrong in the economy, and it’s the experts’ job to keep track of what these are. Thus while the trend in “core” inflation is favorable, the trend in “supercore” inflation has been rising since January, according to Harvard’s Jason Furman, after falling sharply in the fall. Supercore inflation is inflation minus food, energy, used cars (which, like food and energy, is a volatile indicator), and shelter (removed because rent and home prices are lagging indicators). I’ve sometimes wondered whether there ought to be an indicator called “existential” inflation, which is inflation minus price changes in all goods and services. Existential inflation is unchanged since May 2020, and I’m sure there’s some expert somewhere willing to call that cause for concern.